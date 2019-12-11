Home > World > Europe

UK's Johnson now less certain of election victory: YouGov

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Dec 2019 09:39 AM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2019 09:39 AM BdST

Britain's election race has tightened markedly over the past two weeks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now likely to win only a modest majority in Thursday's vote, according to a closely watched forecast released on Tuesday.

The 28-seat Conservative margin of victory predicted by pollsters YouGov, down from 68 two weeks ago, is narrow enough that the firm said Johnson could fail to win an outright majority, given the uncertainties inherent to forecasting - an outcome that would prolong Brexit uncertainty.

"Based on the model, we cannot rule out a hung parliament," Anthony Wells, YouGov's director of political research, told The Times newspaper, which published the results.

Johnson called the election to break what he viewed as a deadlock in parliament, where his minority administration had been unable to pass legislation governing Britain's departure from the European Union, which has been delayed until Jan 31.

Sterling fell sharply after the forecasts appeared, dropping by more than half a cent against the dollar after hitting a seven-month high against the US currency earlier in the day.

"Given the margin for error in this poll, as well as the trend which has shown a clear narrowing of the majority ... Thursday's election outcome is far from a foregone conclusion," said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at brokers XTB.

Earlier on Tuesday, a similar forecasting model from a smaller market research company, Focalpoint, showed Johnson on track for a 24-seat majority, down from the majority of 82 seats which it predicted last month.

Many analysts view a 'hung parliament' as the most negative outcome for Britain's economy, at least in the short run, with no party able to resolve the Brexit impasse.

Two weeks ago, YouGov predicted the Conservatives would win 359 seats in Britain's 650-seat parliament, enough to give a comfortable majority of 68, but now it sees the party winning 339, a smaller improvement from its 2017 result of 317.

The main opposition Labour Party are still seen losing ground, but by less than before, and they are forecast to hold on to 231 of the 262 seats they won in 2017. The Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats are forecast to gain a handful of seats each.

YouGov's forecasts are based on more than 100,000 interviews with voters over the past week.

The so-called multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP) modelling approach - which factors in voters' age, gender, education and other variables to predict results in every British voting district - enjoyed success in 2017.

In late May 2017, just over a week before the June 8 election, YouGov's model correctly projected the then Prime Minister Theresa May would lose the Conservative Party's majority, even though she had been ahead in most polls.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A video produced by Momentum, a pro-Labour group, on Facebook at their offices in north London on Dec. 5, 2019. In addition to concerns about material originating with shadowy groups or Russian operatives ahead of one of Britain’s most important votes in a generation, a surprising amount of questionable online behaviour has come from the political parties and candidates themselves. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)

Who’s spreading disinformation in UK election?

College students outside eateries at the University of Southampton's student union in London, Nov 26, 2019. While young voters tend to favour the Labour Party, the youth vote shows the same tendency toward fragmentation as the wider British left: Many have shifted to the Liberal Democrats, a more centrist party with an adamantly anti-Brexit stance, and the Greens. The New York Times

Young voters helped upend the last UK election

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn head the procession of members of parliament through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. REUTERS

Rival British leaders make final campaign push

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn face each other in a head-to-head debate on the BBC in London, Britain December 6, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Johnson, Corbyn wage Brexit battle in debate

Audrey Mash with a helicopter rescue team member at Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona on Thursday. The New York Times

Cold stopped a woman’s heart for 6 hours

Hugh Grant spoke with a resident of the Finchley section of London on Sunday. He was campaigning with Luciana Berger, a Liberal Democrat. The New York Times

UK voters find an actor at the door

Strikes against Macron plans cripple France

Rachel Reeves, a Labour candidate, right, campaigns with volunteers in the Bramley area of Leeds, England. The New York Times

How female candidates campaign in UK polls

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.