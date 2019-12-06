French strike against Macron reforms enters day two
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Dec 2019 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 12:55 PM BdST
A strike that crippled public transport and closed schools across France entered a second day on Friday, with trade unions saying they planned to keep going until President Emmanuel Macron backs down from a planned reform of pensions.
The strike pits Macron, a 41-year-old former investment banker who came to power in 2017 on a promise to open up France's highly regulated economy, against powerful trade unions who say he is set on dismantling worker protections.
The outcome depends on who blinks first - the unions who risk losing public support if the disruption goes on for too long, or the government which fears voters could side with the unions and blame officials for the standoff.
Macron's government, along with many ordinary French citizens, have made plans to cope with the strike action through the weekend, but may take a different view on Monday, if the disruption extends into a second week.
"We're going to protest for a week at least, and at the end of that week it's the government that's going to back down," said 50-year-old Paris transport employee Patrick Dos Santos.
The industrial action already on Thursday brought tens of thousands of protesters into the streets in Paris and forced the closure of parts of the Louvre Museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa".
HIGH TURNOUT
Union leaders were buoyed by the proportion of healthcare staff, railway workers and teachers who heeded the strike call, and by the numbers who showed up at an anti-government march in Paris and other French cities.
Police said 65,000 marched in Paris, while 806,000 took part in protests nationwide. Union leaders put the numbers higher.
"There's a noise in the streets, I hope the windows of the Elysee are open," said Philippe Martinez, secretary-general of the CGT union, referring to the presidential administration.
There were dozens of arrests. Union leaders said those involved in the violence were not affiliated with the trade union movement.
Macron wants to simplify France’s unwieldy pension system, which comprises more than 40 different plans, many with different retirement ages and benefits. Rail workers, mariners and Paris Opera House ballet dancers can retire up to a decade earlier than the average worker.
Macron says the system is unfair and too costly. He wants a single, points-based system under which for each euro contributed, every pensioner has equal rights.
The government has given no indication it will make any climb-down over the central elements of the reform.
But mindful of the anger the subject has generated, Macron's officials have left themselves scope to make some concessions over the way that the changes will be phased in.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- French strike against Macron reforms enters day two
- Threats, abuse change the way female candidates campaign in UK election
- General strike in France is fresh test for Emmanuel Macron
- In Russia, an updated law with new restrictions on freedom of speech
- Irish ex-soldier who married ISIS fighter is arrested
- British PM Johnson vows to strengthen prison sentences
- In Prince Andrew scandal, Prince Charles emerges as monarch-in-waiting
- London attack spurs heroism and questions about a prisoner’s release
- Deadly attacks in Britain in recent years
- Albania’s earthquake: What we know so far
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank criticised for ‘sexist’ job circular
- ‘Sex trade’ was behind murders of two women in Dhaka’s Mirpur, police say
- Young woman found dead on Dhaka street is university student, daughter of police officer
- Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal held over 'adultery'
- Govt intervened to delay Khaleda’s bail, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Chief Justice Mahmud slams pro-BNP lawyers for ‘unprecedented’ chaos in court
- BUET punishes 14 more students for ragging
- With memories of Rwanda: The Gambian minister taking on Suu Kyi
- Chaos in Supreme Court over Khaleda’s bail hearing
- Govt to take legal action against courtroom chaos-makers, says law minister