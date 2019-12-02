British PM Johnson vows to strengthen prison sentences
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Dec 2019 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2019 10:54 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would toughen sentences for people convicted of violent crime and terrorism, such as the attacker who killed two people on Friday, if he wins a national election this month.
"We are going to bring in tougher sentences for serious sexual and violent offenders and for terrorists," the Conservative leader told the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday.
"I absolutely deplore the fact that this man was out on the street, I think it was absolutely repulsive and we are going to take action."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- British PM Johnson vows to strengthen prison sentences
- In Prince Andrew scandal, Prince Charles emerges as monarch-in-waiting
- London attack spurs heroism and questions about a prisoner’s release
- Deadly attacks in Britain in recent years
- Albania’s earthquake: What we know so far
- At least four dead after massive floods hit southeastern France
- Both UK parties are peddling fantasies, says former PM Blair
- UK's Johnson pitches 'Christmas present' Brexit push in manifesto
- Labour Leader Corbyn: I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum
- Greece announces steps to shut down notorious refugee camps
Most Read
- Jeffrey Epstein, blackmail and a lucrative ‘hot list’
- Dhaka University tops Bangladeshi institutions in QS rankings
- Court jails two Jabale Nur drivers for life over 2018 bus crash
- Barred from classroom, Dhaka University teacher offers lessons in economics on the stairway
- Hasina leaves for Madrid to attend the COP25 climate summit
- Additional secretary arrested in domestic violence case
- Govt to form panel to rein in interest rate, says finance minister
- Fuel crisis grips parts of Bangladesh as petrol station owners go on strike
- India plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy
- Family of Jabale Nur crash victim unhappy with court verdict