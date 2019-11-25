Both UK parties are peddling fantasies, says former PM Blair
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Nov 2019 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 11:12 AM BdST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are peddling fantasies before a Dec 12 election, former British leader Tony Blair will say on Monday, offering his support to "mainstream" politicians.
At a newsmaker event at Reuters, Blair will criticise Britain's main parties for offering voters a stark choice, wanting to win "on the basis that whatever your dislike of what they're offering, the alternative is worse".
Held after three years of negotiations to leave the European Union since a 2016 referendum, the December election will show how far Brexit has torn traditional political allegiances apart and will test an electorate increasingly tired of voting.
Blair, who was prime minister for 10 years until 2007, will say many in Britain are "scratching their heads, changing their minds, floating and unsure" before the election.
"The unifying sentiment is a desire, bordering on the febrile, to end the mess, to wake from the nightmare," he will say, according to extracts from his speech.
"This desire, though completely understandable, is in danger of leading us into a big mistake; and frankly we cannot afford another of those."
Blair will accuse both parties of offering up a fantasy to voters - the Conservatives suggesting they will get Brexit done when the reality is that they will start new talks on a future relationship which "could last for years".
Equally, he will say that Labour, under veteran socialist Corbyn, is offering a "revolution". "The problem with revolutions is never how they begin but how they end."
He will call for people to look at the election seat-by-seat and back moderate candidates, saying he has been campaigning for such politicians in the Labour Party.
"The polls predict a Conservative victory and put the chances of an outright Labour victory as negligible," he will say. "But I wouldn't trust Boris Johnson with a blank cheque."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK's Johnson pitches 'Christmas present' Brexit push in manifesto
- Labour Leader Corbyn: I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum
- Greece announces steps to shut down notorious refugee camps
- Hitler’s birthplace in Austria to become a police station
- Britain's Prince Andrew halts public duties over sex scandal
- For the Eurostar tribe, Brexit could make Brussels feel even farther away
- Duelling Matteos battle for the future of Italy
- Venice hit by another exceptional high tide; worst week in 150 years
- Germany passes climate-protection law to ensure 2030 goals
- Boris Johnson stumbles out of the election gate
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank reverses new credit card rules on online purchases
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- Chinese envoy peddles new formula for Rohingya repatriation
- Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 20bn to BTRC in three months
- Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League
- India steamroll Bangladesh in pink test to sweep series
- Grameenphone shares plunge on SC order over Tk 20bn payment, drag market down
- PM Hasina hands Fire Service three jumbo cushions
- Myanmar must stop ‘unjustifiable’ campaign against Bangladesh: Foreign ministry