Home > World > Europe

British PM Johnson says government will move bill for Dec 12 election

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Oct 2019 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 11:29 AM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government would present a bill to parliament to hold an election on Dec 12, saying it was time to "get Brexit done".

"Later on this evening, the government will give notice of presentation for a short bill for an election on the 12th of December so we can finally get Brexit done," Johnson told parliament.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Björn Höcke of the far-right party Alternative for Germany at an election rally in Königs Wusterhausen, in eastern Germany in August. The New York Times

‘Hitler or Höcke?’

UK truck driver charged with manslaughter

A woman holds a flag during a protest against Brexit outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 9, 2019. REUTERS

A Brexit logjam, in three dimensions

Union Jack flags are seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 24, 2019. REUTERS

EU to discuss Brexit delay

Mohamed Ali near Barcelona, Spain, where he lives in self-imposed exile, on Oct 20, 2019. Since he started posting videos denouncing corruption in Egypt, Ali has set off protests against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi — and intense speculation about himself. The New York Times

The man trying to stir a long-distance revolt in Egypt

Spanish National Police officers stand near the mausoleum where Spanish late dictator Francisco Franco is expected to be buried on Thursday at Mingorrubio-El Pardo cemetery in Madrid, Spain, October 23, 2019. REUTERS

Spain to exhume tyrant Franco's remains

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the House of Commons in London, Britain October 22, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Over to EU on Brexit delay, Johnson says

Flags representing Britain and the European Union flying over Parliament in London on Saturday. The New York Times

Johnson has a trust problem in parliament

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.