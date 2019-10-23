Home > World > Europe

Brexit in chaos as parliament refuses fast decision on Johnson's deal

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Oct 2019 12:56 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 01:13 AM BdST

Britain's departure from the European Union was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's swift timetable to ratify his exit deal, prompting him to halt the legislation while he awaits word from Brussels.

As the clock ticks down to the latest Oct 31 deadline for Britain's departure, Brexit is hanging in the balance as a divided parliament debates when, how and even whether it should happen.

In a rare victory, lawmakers voted 329 to 299 in favour of Johnson's Brexit deal at an important second reading, which would open the agreement up to debate and possible amendment.

It was the first time parliament has signalled support for a deal on how Britain would leave the EU, although still at an early stage in the legislative process.

But minutes later lawmakers voted 322 to 308 against a motion which set out a three-day schedule to rush the legislation through the House of Commons, which the government says is necessary to achieve Brexit on time.

"I must express my disappointment that the House has yet again voted for delay," Johnson told parliament.

The next step, he said, would be waiting for the EU to respond to a request to delay the Oct. 31 Brexit date, which Johnson reluctantly sent to Brussels on Saturday after being forced to do so by lawmakers.

"The EU must now make up their minds over how to answer parliament's request for a delay," he said. "The government must take the only responsible course and accelerate our preparations for a no-deal outcome."

Johnson was forced by opponents into the humiliation of asking the EU for the delay after vowing he would never seek one, but had still hoped to make the request unnecessary by passing the Brexit law fast enough to leave on time.

The EU has yet to respond to the request for an extension. European Council president Donald Tusk said he is taking the request for a delay seriously.

"I will speak to EU member states about their intentions, until they have reached a decision we will pause this legislation," Johnson said. "Let me be clear, our policy remains that we should not delay."

Ahead of the vote, Johnson had warned parliament that if it defeated him on the timetable and forced a delay until January then he would abandon his attempt to ratify the deal and push for an election instead under the slogan of "Get Brexit Done".

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Flags representing Britain and the European Union flying over Parliament in London on Saturday. The New York Times

Johnson has a trust problem in parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

Lawmakers disrupt Johnson’s Brexit plan

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS

The cost of Johnson's Brexit

FILE -- British flags outside a home in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 12, 2018. Unionists in Northern Ireland feel betrayed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to sign off on a Brexit deal with the European Union without support from the lawmakers who represent them. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)

Brexit deal 'betrays' N Ireland unionists

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, centre, was meeting with other European leaders in Brussels on Thursday. The New York Times

Brexit deal done: EU

A worker cleans the floor ahead of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2019. REUTERS

Last-gasp Brexit deal to dominate EU summit

People holding an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) and pictures of Catalan politicians as they walk through Via Laetana Avenue during a protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum, in Barcelona, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS

Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct 3, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson set to lay down post-Brexit law

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.