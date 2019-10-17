UK PM Johnson agrees ‘great’ new Brexit deal with EU
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain and the European Union had agreed a "great" new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it at the weekend.
"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson said in a tweet.
"Now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."
DUP SAYS NO TO JOHNSON'S DEAL
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said on Thursday its position on Brexit had not changed and it could not support the deal being proposed by Boris Johnson and the European Union.
A spokesman told Reuters the party's earlier opposition still stood after Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said a new deal had been agreed, which the British Prime Minister urged lawmakers in London to approve at the weekend.
