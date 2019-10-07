Terrorist risk still ‘very high’ in France
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Oct 2019 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 01:25 PM BdST
France's interior minister said on Monday that the terrorist risk remained "high" to "very high" in France following the killing of four police personnel by a radicalised colleague.
Minister Christophe Castaner, who also reiterated he had no plans to resign, added to France Inter radio that since 2003 some 59 terrorist attacks had been prevented by police, including three since the beginning of the year.
Castaner rejected opposition calls for his resignation on Sunday but acknowledged opportunities had been missed to prevent the killing of the police staff last week.
Mickael H, a 45-year-old IT specialist with security clearance, killed three officers and one civilian employee before he was shot dead by another officer last week.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police rescued by drug suspects they were chasing after collision at sea
- In Paris knife attack, police ask how they missed a radical killer in their midst
- Terrorism motive eyed in Paris police stabbing attack
- Johnson will ask for Brexit delay, court papers say
- As time to get Brexit deal ticks down, blame game heats up
- 'Moria is hell': asylum seekers protest conditions at Greek camp
- Bluff or masterstroke? Johnson's Brexit riddle baffles his party
- As Johnson faces heat, Tory base stays loyal
- What next after Austrian conservative Kurz's election triumph?
- UK leader is referred to watchdog over scandal
Most Read
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Murder case convict accused of raping schoolgirl in Gaibandha