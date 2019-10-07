Police rescued by drug suspects they were chasing after collision at sea
>> Alan Yuhas, The New York Times
Published: 07 Oct 2019 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 12:53 PM BdST
The chase took them to the dark blue waters off southern Spain: three officers of the national police pursuing four people suspected of trafficking drugs.
The police were piloting a narrow boat, and their prey was an even smaller vessel, according to a statement Friday from the Guardia Civil, the national police.
A helicopter of the Málaga Aerial Unit, supporting the police, caught some of the chase on camera. The video shows the police boat trying to intercept its target on an angle, moving so fast that it bounced across the waves.
Then the boats collided, and the three officers tumbled into the sea. Their boat kept spinning, out of control, its engine blades still churning through the waves as the officers tried to swim away.
The helicopter crew realised the officers were in danger, and someone pulled out a megaphone to make a plea: Would the suspects rescue the police?
The smaller boat, resembling a rubber dingy in a photo released by the police, did not try to flee. Boxy packages floated all around it, scattered by the collision. The people on board picked up the police officers. No one was hurt.
The police, in turn, picked up more than 80 bundles of hashish, weighing more than 6,000 pounds, that had fallen from the boat. They picked up the four people on board, too, and took them back to the coast.
Then they arrested them on charges of drug trafficking.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In Paris knife attack, police ask how they missed a radical killer in their midst
- Terrorism motive eyed in Paris police stabbing attack
- Johnson will ask for Brexit delay, court papers say
- As time to get Brexit deal ticks down, blame game heats up
- 'Moria is hell': asylum seekers protest conditions at Greek camp
- Bluff or masterstroke? Johnson's Brexit riddle baffles his party
- As Johnson faces heat, Tory base stays loyal
- What next after Austrian conservative Kurz's election triumph?
- UK leader is referred to watchdog over scandal
- Two blows are dealt to Ukrainian leader’s clean-government image
Most Read
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Murder case convict accused of raping schoolgirl in Gaibandha