UK PM prepares plan to legally stop Brexit extension

  Reuters

Published: 09 Sep 2019 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 09:53 AM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared plans to legally stop any Brexit extension, the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday.

Johnson's advisers held a meeting on Sunday to counter the strategy to prevent the British parliament's attempts at enforcing a three-month Brexit extension if no new deal is agreed, the newspaper reported.

A plan under consideration would see Johnson sending a letter alongside the request to extend Article 50 setting out that the government does not want any delay after Oct 31, according to the report.

