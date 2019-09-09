UK PM prepares plan to legally stop Brexit extension
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Sep 2019 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 09:53 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prepared plans to legally stop any Brexit extension, the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday.
Johnson's advisers held a meeting on Sunday to counter the strategy to prevent the British parliament's attempts at enforcing a three-month Brexit extension if no new deal is agreed, the newspaper reported.
A plan under consideration would see Johnson sending a letter alongside the request to extend Article 50 setting out that the government does not want any delay after Oct 31, according to the report.
