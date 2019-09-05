Theresa May endured years of Brexit criticism. Look who’s laughing now
>>Megan Specia, The New York Times
Published: 05 Sep 2019 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 03:36 AM BdST
For the better part of three years, when Theresa May was prime minister of Britain, she was the focus of the nation’s ire as frustration over her inability to get lawmakers to approve her Brexit deal boiled over.
This week, as most eyes were on her successor, Boris Johnson, she was pictured laughing in the backbenches of the House of Commons.
No one knows for certain the source of May’s levity, or that of any of the other lawmakers seen grinning and chuckling as the drama unfolded, but the proceedings were rife with insults and recriminations.
On Tuesday, as Johnson fumbled his way through the same gantlet she once navigated, May was spotted casually looking on and occasionally grinning. On Wednesday, Johnson — one of her loudest critics before he replaced her in July — faced off with lawmakers and threatened to call a snap election.
Furious opposition lawmakers and 21 of Johnson’s own Conservative party members had risen up in rebellion against his “do or die” approach to Brexit as the Oct 31 deadline loomed. The rebel faction of Conservatives, moving to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement, voted to wrest control of Parliament away from the government and to vote on legislation as soon as Wednesday to block his move.
Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019.
There had been speculation that May would join the contingent of rebellious Conservatives who aligned with opposition lawmakers to introduce legislation aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit. But in the end, the former prime minister voted with Johnson.
The 21 fellow Conservatives who rebelled against the government were summarily expelled from the party. Rory Stewart, the former Cabinet minister, told the BBC of his expulsion, “It came by text, and it was a pretty astonishing moment.”
Earlier this year, May failed three times to pass the Brexit deal she had negotiated with Brussels through a deeply divided Parliament. She later offered a teary-eyed resignation in front of No. 10 Downing St. British newspapers call her “fragile” and “finished.”
But Tuesday night, after one of the most dramatic days Parliament has seen since the Brexit saga began, May was pictured driving away from government buildings.
And she was smiling.
c.2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Snap poll on horizon after UK lawmakers vote to block 'no-deal' Brexit
- British lawmakers back bid to block no-deal Brexit amid election haggling
- As deaths mount, France tries to get serious about domestic violence
- Johnson loses majority in parliament after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats
- Police detain Russian opposition activist after Moscow protest
- As prospect of election looms, British lawmakers begin no-deal Brexit battle
- UK PM Johnson plans pre-Brexit election if he loses to parliament
- UK's Labour to do 'everything necessary' to stop no-deal Brexit
- 'Where do I go?' EU citizens face legal limbo after decades in Britain
- Diplomats in Europe are left aghast by UK
Most Read
- Dhaka third worst city to live in: EIU
- Myanmar forces Rohingyas to accept cards that preclude citizenship
- Two NGOs banned in Cox’s Bazar for ‘secretly assisting’ Rohingya rally, ‘instigating’ no return
- Viqarunnisa student dies of dengue at Dhaka hospital
- DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia made CEO of National Security Affairs Cell
- JP MPs loyal to Raushon oppose GM Quader’s bid for opposition leader
- Refat murder suspects question Barguna MP's son Sunam not being implicated
- Opponents of 'no-deal' Brexit defeat PM Johnson, who promises an election
- First BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi Aminul Islam, who oversees massive reforms, retires
- Misbah named Pakistan head coach, Waqar new bowling coach