Theresa May endured years of Brexit criticism. Look who’s laughing now

>>Megan Specia, The New York Times

Published: 05 Sep 2019 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 03:36 AM BdST

For the better part of three years, when Theresa May was prime minister of Britain, she was the focus of the nation’s ire as frustration over her inability to get lawmakers to approve her Brexit deal boiled over.

This week, as most eyes were on her successor, Boris Johnson, she was pictured laughing in the backbenches of the House of Commons.

No one knows for certain the source of May’s levity, or that of any of the other lawmakers seen grinning and chuckling as the drama unfolded, but the proceedings were rife with insults and recriminations.

On Tuesday, as Johnson fumbled his way through the same gantlet she once navigated, May was spotted casually looking on and occasionally grinning. On Wednesday, Johnson — one of her loudest critics before he replaced her in July — faced off with lawmakers and threatened to call a snap election.

Furious opposition lawmakers and 21 of Johnson’s own Conservative party members had risen up in rebellion against his “do or die” approach to Brexit as the Oct 31 deadline loomed. The rebel faction of Conservatives, moving to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement, voted to wrest control of Parliament away from the government and to vote on legislation as soon as Wednesday to block his move.

Britain's former Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain, September 3, 2019.

May could be seen quietly grinning alongside parliamentary veterans like Kenneth Clarke in the chamber. On Wednesday, as lawmakers hurled questions and criticism at Johnson and as Sajid Javid, the chancellor, delivered his spending review, May and Clarke visibly chuckled.

There had been speculation that May would join the contingent of rebellious Conservatives who aligned with opposition lawmakers to introduce legislation aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit. But in the end, the former prime minister voted with Johnson.

The 21 fellow Conservatives who rebelled against the government were summarily expelled from the party. Rory Stewart, the former Cabinet minister, told the BBC of his expulsion, “It came by text, and it was a pretty astonishing moment.”

Earlier this year, May failed three times to pass the Brexit deal she had negotiated with Brussels through a deeply divided Parliament. She later offered a teary-eyed resignation in front of No. 10 Downing St. British newspapers call her “fragile” and “finished.”

But Tuesday night, after one of the most dramatic days Parliament has seen since the Brexit saga began, May was pictured driving away from government buildings.

And she was smiling.

c.2019 The New York Times Company

