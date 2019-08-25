Britain sends another warship to boost presence in the Gulf
Published: 25 Aug 2019 10:02 AM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 10:02 AM BdST
Britain is sending another warship to the Gulf to defend freedom of navigation, the defence minister said on Saturday, after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the region.
Tensions have risen between Iran and Britain after Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker last month. That came after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.
The navy said HMS Duncan, a type 45 frigate, sailed from Britain on Aug 12, alongside HMS Kent, which was also heading to the Gulf to replace the HMS Duncan.
"Wherever the red ensign flies around the world, the UK stands by to protect freedom of navigation whenever is it tested," defence minister Ben Wallace said.
