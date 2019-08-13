Home > World > Europe

Majority of Britons support 'Brexit by any means': poll

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Aug 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 10:46 AM BdST

A majority of Britons believe Prime Minister Boris Johnson must take Britain out of the European Union "by any means", even if that involves suspending parliament, an opinion poll conducted for the Daily Telegraph said on Monday.

Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 regardless of whether he manages to secure an exit deal with Brussels, despite many in parliament being opposed to leaving without a deal.

A ComRes opinion poll showed 54% of respondents said they agreed with the statement: "Boris (Johnson) needs to deliver Brexit by any means, including suspending parliament if necessary, in order to prevent MPs (Members of Parliament) from stopping it."

Johnson is seeking a deal with the EU but has not ruled out suspending parliament to prevent lawmakers' attempts to block a no-deal exit.

The poll showed 46% disagreed with the statement. The result was based on the answers of 1,645 respondents, after those who said they did not know their preference had been excluded.

The same survey found support for the Conservative Party had risen by 6 percentage points to 31%, compared with 27% who said they would back the opposition Labour Party. That result was based on 1,783 responses.

That finding is largely in line with other polls showing an increase in support for the Conservatives since Johnson took over from Theresa May, who formally quit last month having failed to deliver Brexit on schedule.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A pro-Brexit demonstator is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, Jul 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Majority of Brits support Brexit: poll

Mourners at a vigil for victims of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Aug 4, 2019. The one common thread connecting many of the men who carry out mass shootings — other than access to powerful firearms — is a history of hating women, assaulting wives, girlfriends and female family members, or sharing misogynistic views online. The New York Times

Anger toward women common among gunmen

A square where witnesses say Russian journalists tried to bribe immigrant youths into acts of hooliganism for their cameras, in the Rinkeby district of Stockholm, Sweden, Mar 14, 2019. Today, more than 91 percent of Rinkeby’s residents are immigrants or their children, but it is hardly the hellscape that nationalists bent on painting Sweden as a failed state hold it out to be. The New York Times

The global machine behind the rise of far-right nationalism

People attend a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia Aug 10, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thousands defy crackdown in Moscow

Scientists made the “Atomik” vodka using water and grain from near the nuclear disaster site, and tested it to show it was free of toxic radiation. The New York Times

Vodka from Chernobyl perfectly safe: Scientists

FILE PHOTO: Canary Wharf and the City of London financial district are seen from an aerial view in London, Britain, August 8, 2019.  Reuters

Power cut hits London

Miejsce Odrzanskie, Poland, Aug 1, 2019. Over nearly a decade, all 12 children born in the farming hamlet of Miejsce Odrzanskie have been girls, an oddity that has drawn international attention. The New York Times

Polish village gains fame for what it doesn’t have: Boys

Mark Field. File Photo

Inquiry closed into Mark Field

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.