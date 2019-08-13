Majority of Britons support 'Brexit by any means': poll
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Aug 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 10:46 AM BdST
A majority of Britons believe Prime Minister Boris Johnson must take Britain out of the European Union "by any means", even if that involves suspending parliament, an opinion poll conducted for the Daily Telegraph said on Monday.
Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 regardless of whether he manages to secure an exit deal with Brussels, despite many in parliament being opposed to leaving without a deal.
A ComRes opinion poll showed 54% of respondents said they agreed with the statement: "Boris (Johnson) needs to deliver Brexit by any means, including suspending parliament if necessary, in order to prevent MPs (Members of Parliament) from stopping it."
Johnson is seeking a deal with the EU but has not ruled out suspending parliament to prevent lawmakers' attempts to block a no-deal exit.
The poll showed 46% disagreed with the statement. The result was based on the answers of 1,645 respondents, after those who said they did not know their preference had been excluded.
The same survey found support for the Conservative Party had risen by 6 percentage points to 31%, compared with 27% who said they would back the opposition Labour Party. That result was based on 1,783 responses.
That finding is largely in line with other polls showing an increase in support for the Conservatives since Johnson took over from Theresa May, who formally quit last month having failed to deliver Brexit on schedule.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Majority of Britons support 'Brexit by any means': poll
- The global machine behind the rise of far-right nationalism
- Common red flag in gunmen is avowed anger toward women
- Thousands defy crackdown in Moscow's biggest protest for years
- Vodka from Chernobyl is perfectly safe, say the scientists who made it
- Major power cut hits homes, transport in parts of Britain
- Polish village ponders why last baby boy was born a decade ago
- Inquiry closed into UK lawmaker Mark Field who grabbed female protester
- UK PM Johnson and partner take up residence in Downing Street
- EU must move faster to prepare for no-deal Brexit risk: CBI
Most Read
- Slipped knife hits, kills 10-year-old girl watching cow slaughtering in Bangladesh
- Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
- Former Ershad minister, commentator Mizanur Rahman Shelley dies at 76
- Norway mosque shooting suspect appears in court with wounded face
- Khaleda meets granddaughters, eats homemade Eid lunch
- Dhaka city authorities remove 30,000 tonnes cattle waste on Eid day
- Indian authorities lock down Kashmir's major city on Eid holiday
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to embrace spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha
- Price drop disappoints cattle traders in Dhaka on eve of Eid