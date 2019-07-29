Home > World > Europe

UK PM Johnson and partner take up residence in Downing Street

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Jul 2019 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 05:57 PM BdST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will move into his official Downing Street residence on Monday and will be joined by his partner Carrie Symonds, his spokeswoman said.

When Johnson entered the black door of No. 10 Downing Street last week as Britain's new prime minister, he was the first for nearly half a century to do so unaccompanied by a spouse. Instead, Symonds, former head of communications for his Conservative Party, stood nearby with his staff.

Asked if Johnson's partner would be moving into 10 Downing Street, the spokeswoman said: "The PM is officially moving in today and yes, his partner will be living there."

She declined to give any more details.

For decades, any new prime minister has been expected to take part in a somewhat contrived set-piece of waving to the massed ranks of the media on crossing the threshold of No.10 for the first time - with a spouse, and perhaps their children.

But Johnson, 55, and his wife Marina Wheeler, who have four children together, announced in September that they had separated and would divorce after 25 years. It is not clear whether that divorce has been finalised.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO - European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS

UK and EU not ready for no-deal Brexit: CBI

People cool off in the Trocadéro fountains near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as sunbathers rest nearby, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The temperature soared to 42.6 degrees Celsius (108.6 Fahrenheit), breaking a record set in 1947, in the French capital on Thursday. Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands also set national records.

As extreme heat becomes normal in Europe, govts scramble to respond

British PM Johnson holds his first cabinet meeting. REUTERS

"I'll make Britain great again", says PM Johnson

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock, Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, Works and Pensions Secretary and Minister for Women Amber Rudd, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at Downing Street, London, Britain July 25, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Johnson’s brutal cabinet reshuffle

Britain's new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, delivers a speech outside Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Reuters

Johnson promises a bold new Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, Jul 24, 2019. REUTERS

May fights back tears in her Commons farewell

File Photo: A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, in Chennai, India Jun 24, 2018. REUTERS

Polish magazine issues ‘LGBT-free zone’ stickers

Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 23, 2019. Reuters

Johnson vows to get Brexit done

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.