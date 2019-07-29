Home > World > Europe

Inquiry closed into UK lawmaker Mark Field who grabbed female protester

Published: 29 Jul 2019

An inquiry into the conduct of a lawmaker from Britain's Conservative Party, who bundled a female protester out of a bankers' dinner, has closed after he left government in a clear-out of ministers by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Mark Field was suspended as a junior Foreign Office minister last month pending a government investigation into the incident when he grabbed a female climate change demonstrator by the neck and marched her out of the room.

A spokesman for Johnson said: "The current PM considers this issue was a matter for the previous PM concerning his conduct during his time as a minister under her appointment."

