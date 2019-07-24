Home > World > Europe

UK PM May fights back tears as she is applauded out of parliament

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jul 2019 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 07:06 PM BdST

British lawmakers gave outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May a standing ovation as they applauded her out of the House of Commons chamber after her final, at times emotional, appearance as leader on Wednesday.

May, 62, appeared to be fighting back tears as she left, stopping to shake hands with the speaker, John Bercow, on her way out. She will officially hand over to her successor Boris Johnson later on Wednesday.

"Later today I will return to the backbenches and it will be my first time in 21 years so it is going to be quite a change," May told lawmakers as her final weekly question session in parliament came to a close.

Praising the link between lawmakers and the constituents they represent as "the bedrock of our parliamentary democracy", May's voice quivered as she finished: "That duty to serve my constituents will remain my greatest motivation."

The hour-long session, which her husband Philip watched from the public gallery, saw lawmakers from across the political divide pay tribute to May's public service and sense of duty, despite voicing their disagreement with many of her policies.

Television footage from a news helicopter over parliament showed parliamentary staff lined up in a courtyard, clapping and taking photos on their phones as she walked to her car to return to her Downing Street residence for the final time.

She is expected to make a short speech in Downing Street before going to see Queen Elizabeth to formally stand down and recommend Johnson be asked to form a government.

May took over as prime minister in the aftermath of the 2016 vote to leave the European Union and is standing down just over three years later having failed to deliver Brexit, her divorce deal with the bloc rejected three times by a deeply divided parliament.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, in Chennai, India Jun 24, 2018. REUTERS

Polish magazine issues ‘LGBT-free zone’ stickers

Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 23, 2019. Reuters

Johnson vows to get Brexit done

A protest calling for a public vote on the British government’s final Brexit deal in London in March. Young Britons overwhelmingly voted to remain in the European Union. The New York Times

UK voters frustrated by PM election

FILE — Relatives of Srebrenica massacre victims mourn in Potocari, Bosnia, July 10, 2016. The Dutch Supreme Court on July, 19, 2019, upheld a decision that the Netherlands was partly responsible the deaths of 350 Muslim men during the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, while slashing the level of liability for damages set in an earlier ruling. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times).

Netherlands '10% liable' in Srebrenica deaths

Elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacts during a news conference after the vote on her election at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jul 16, 2019. REUTERS

MEPs elect first woman EU commissioner

Italy seizes weapons in raids on neo-Nazis

Disabled Italians held a pride parade on Sunday in Rome, whose cobblestone streets are notoriously difficult to navigate. The New York Times

Disabled Italians parade in Rome

FILE PHOTO: A reveller is being hit on the bullring during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Jul 14, 2019. REUTERS

Eight hurt on last day of Spain bull-run

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.