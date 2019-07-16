Italy seizes air-to-air missile, guns in raids on neo-Nazis
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jul 2019 09:47 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 10:06 AM BdST
Italian police have seized a large arsenal of weapons, including an air-to-air missile, in raids on neo-Nazi sympathisers, they said on Monday.
Elite police forces searched properties across northern Italy following an investigation into Italians who had fought alongside Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, a police statement said.
Three men were arrested, including a customs officer who has previously stood for parliament for an extreme right party.
Police said the suspects had tried to sell the missile in conservations with contacts on the WhatsApp messaging network.
Among other weapons uncovered were 26 guns, 20 bayonets, 306 gun parts, including silencers and rifle scopes, and more than 800 bullets of various calibres. The arms were primarily from Austria, Germany and the United States.
Police also seized Nazi memorabilia from the properties.
More than 10,000 people have been killed since 2014 in fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pride of a different sort: Disabled Italians parade in Rome
- Eight hospitalised on last day of Pamplona bull-run
- 35 employees committed suicide. Will their bosses go to jail?
- Britain's PM hopefuls battle over Brexit in bad-tempered debate
- Greek Conservatives take charge in landslide win, vow more investment, fewer taxes
- Three people gored on first day of Spanish bull-running festival
- Hundreds protest in Paris against deadly domestic violence
- EU nominates Ursula von der Leyen as Commission president
- What Gulag? At the Stalin museum, he’s a hometown hero
- Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London
Most Read
- Newlywed couple among at least 10 killed as train ploughs into microbus in Sirajganj
- No gas, electricity to factories outside planned industrial zones: Nasrul Hamid
- Awarding six overthrows in final over an 'error' by umpires, claims Taufel
- Suspect knifes another suspect to death in Cumilla
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- Shakib in ICC World Cup team of the tournament dominated by champions England
- Trump tells freshman Congresswomen to ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
- Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad
- Second funeral prayer held for Ershad at parliament building
- Grameenphone share price drops to drag Bangladesh stock market down