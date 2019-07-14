Home > World > Europe

Eight hospitalised on last day of Pamplona bull-run

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jul 2019 06:18 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 06:18 PM BdST

Eight runners were hospitalised, three of them with goring injuries, on the crowded last day of the annual San Fermin bull-running festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, the Red Cross said on Sunday.

Each morning from July 7-14 thousands of people, many wearing traditional white shirts with red scarves, line the narrow streets of the medieval city to take part in the centuries-old tradition of running with the bulls.

In an 875-metre (950-yard) chase, half a dozen, specially bred aggressive bulls race from their pen along a winding course to the city's bull ring, with some people from the crowd running alongside while trying to dodge horns and stampeding hooves.

The three runners gored by bulls had injuries in the armpit, arm and leg, a medical official told the press.

The bulls are killed in a ring later in the day in front of an audience during a bullfighting show.

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ win, elect to bat against England
FACTBOX: New Zealand v England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Anything possible: Williamson
ICC Cricket World Cup Final - England Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
England seek to replicate Australia form

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A reveller is being hit on the bullring during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Jul 14, 2019. REUTERS

Eight hurt on last day of Spain bull-run

French union members outside the Paris courthouse at the start of the trial of France Télécom in May. The New York Times

Will bosses be jailed for worker suicides?

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, leadership candidates for Britain's Conservative Party, attend Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate at MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain July 9, 2019. Matt Frost/ITV/Handout via REUTERS

PM hopefuls battle over Brexit

New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis waves as he speaks outside party's headquarters, after the general election in Athens, Greece, Jul 7, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Greek Conservatives win general election 

Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Jul 7, 2019. REUTERS

Three people gored on first day of Spanish bull-running festival

French actor Julie Gayet attends with families of victims and activists a rally against

Paris protests violence against women

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Jul 3, 2019. REUTERS

EU nominates first female commission chief

Tourists at the Joseph Stalin Museum, in the Soviet dictator's home town of Gori, Georgia, May 6, 2019. The tone throughout the museum is admiring, a stirring narrative about a poor kid who, against long odds soared to the heights of power. Omitted are his millions of victims. The New York Times

At the Stalin museum, he’s a hometown hero

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.