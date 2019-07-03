EU nominates Ursula von der Leyen as Commission president
>> Steven Erlanger and Matina Stevis-Gridneff, The New York Times
Published: 03 Jul 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 02:55 PM BdST
After gruelling and bitter negotiations, the European Union on Tuesday finally decided on the heads of its key institutions, making history by putting forward two women for the most important jobs at a moment when the bloc’s unity is being tested as never before.
After the sort of exhausting, grinding process for which the bloc is now infamous, European leaders nominated two conservatives, the German defence minister, Ursula von der Leyen, as European Commission president, and the French head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, as head of the European Central Bank.
They ascended weeks after a new Parliament was elected that saw the larger parties losing ground to smaller, more ideological ones, testing the limits of the bloc’s need for consensus among 28 members that are increasingly divided — between West and East, conservative versus progressive, federalist European versus populist.
German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen visits the site where German armed forces helicopter crashed in Dehmke near Hanover, Germany, Jul 1, 2019 REUTERS
Not least, there is a lot of chaos now in Europe and in the trans-Atlantic relationship, with President Donald Trump threatening a trade war, serious divisions over how to deal with Iran and the continuing psychodrama of Brexit, which is a slowly ticking crisis with a possible no-deal explosion at its end.
Von der Leyen, 60, the multilingual German defence minister, will now replace Jean-Claude Juncker as the bloc’s most prominent bureaucrat, attending G-20 summit meetings and advancing EU interests in negotiations with the United States, China and other major powers.
In a package deal of political ideologies, gender and region, the leaders also decided to name Charles Michel, 43, the young acting Belgian prime minister, a liberal, as president of the European Council of heads of state and government, replacing Donald Tusk, and proposed Josep Borrell Fontelles, 72, a former Spanish foreign minister, as the new foreign-policy chief, to replace Federica Mogherini.
Arriving at a consensus, always a challenge for the diverse members of the EU, was particularly hard this time around. Divisions in a more fragmented Europe proved harder to bridge.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Rohit has most centuries at a WC
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EU nominates Ursula von der Leyen as Commission president
- What Gulag? At the Stalin museum, he’s a hometown hero
- Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London
- France roasts in record heatwave, two die in Spain
- Last 2 towers of Genoa bridge that collapsed, killing 43, are demolished
- France’s hottest day on record as Europe heat wave kills two
- Czech government survives no-confidence vote
- Boris Johnson says chances of no-deal Brexit are 'a million-to-one'
- Boris Johnson, political escape artist, lands in hot water, again
- Europe is bracing for a heat wave, which is the new normal
Most Read
- Bangladesh out of race as India reach World Cup semifinals despite Mustafizur 5-for
- Kim Kardashian West and Japan reach détente
- Barguna murder suspect Nayon Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Bangladesh won’t step into ‘debt trap’ while she is in power, says Hasina at China event
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rifat Farazi
- Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over bombings
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Mustafizur five-wicket haul helps Bangladesh limit India to 314 after Rohit century
- Licence a must to buy new motorbike: BRTA
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive