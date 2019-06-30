Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2019 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 10:53 AM BdST
Two people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in London on Saturday, including a woman who was about eight months pregnant, police said.
Police were called to an address in south London at 3:30 am, where they found a wounded 26-year-old pregnant woman. Her baby was delivered, taken to hospital and was in a critical condition.
Late on Saturday night, police were informed of an incident in the east of the British capital and found a man suffering from stab injuries. The man, believed to be in his late-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incidents appeared to be unrelated.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of the woman, while police were seeking more information about the second stabbing.
Prime Minister Theresa May has been fighting accusations that a funding squeeze on police as well as cuts in social services have contributed to a soaring incidence of knife-crime.
According to official statistics, there were 285 fatal stabbings in England and Wales in 2018, the highest level since records began more than 70 years ago.
"This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill," Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man, pregnant woman killed in separate stabbings in London
- France roasts in record heatwave, two die in Spain
- Last 2 towers of Genoa bridge that collapsed, killing 43, are demolished
- France’s hottest day on record as Europe heat wave kills two
- Czech government survives no-confidence vote
- Boris Johnson says chances of no-deal Brexit are 'a million-to-one'
- Boris Johnson, political escape artist, lands in hot water, again
- Europe is bracing for a heat wave, which is the new normal
- Ukraine hosts biggest ever gay pride parade
- Four jailed for life over death of 71 migrants in Hungarian truck
Most Read
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Govt to directly regulate Facebook, YouTube after September: Minister
- Minister calls for Zia's grave to be removed from parliament complex
- Govt promises woman demonstrator with disabilities job