UK PM candidate Gove admits taking cocaine

The Daily Mail on Friday quoted Gove as saying he had taken the drug at social gatherings when he was a young journalist

“It was a mistake. I look back and I think I wish I hadn’t done that,” he said. “It was 20 years ago and yes, it was a mistake. But I don’t believe that past mistakes disqualify you.”

The revelation comes as the contest to replace May is gathering pace with candidates arguing over the rights and wrongs of a so-called no-deal Brexit, or leaving the EU without a deal.

May stepped down as leader of the governing Conservatives on Friday, officially triggering a contest to replace her that could see her party embrace a tougher stance on Brexit.

Candidates must announce whether they are standing in the contest by Monday. The selection process should be completed by the end of July.