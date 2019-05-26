Home > World > Europe

Pope says abortion, even of a sick fetus, is like hiring a ‘hitman’

>>Jason Horowitz, The New York Times

Published: 26 May 2019 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 02:33 PM BdST

Pope Francis said Saturday that abortion was always unacceptable, regardless of whether a fetus is fatally ill or has pathological disorders. He also urged doctors to help women bring to term even pregnancies likely to end in the death of a child at birth or soon after.

“Is it legitimate to take out a human life to solve a problem?” Francis asked attendees at a Vatican conference on the issue, repeating one of his most contentious remarks on the issue. “Is it permissible to contract a hitman to solve a problem?”

A decision to abort based on medical information about an ill fetus amounted to “inhuman eugenics,” he said, and denied families the chance to welcome the weakest of children. He argued that using abortion as a mode of “prevention” could never be condoned, and that such a position had “nothing to do” with faith.

“Human life is sacred and inviolable, and the use of prenatal diagnosis for selective purposes should be discouraged with strength,” Francis said.

The pope’s remarks come as the deeply divisive issue of abortion is once again gripping the United States. Conservatives in states like Alabama, Georgia and Missouri are passing some of the strictest limits on abortions in decades, while anti-abortion activists are hoping the Supreme Court will reconsider its legalization. Liberal activists in Democratic states are trying to shore up abortion protections or repeal restrictions.

In the pope’s backyard, Italy, where abortion was illegal until 1978, conservatives in the government have blamed the country’s dangerously low birthrate on abortion, and some cities under conservative leadership have symbolically declared themselves “pro-life.”

That Francis, who has expressed sympathy with women who have had abortions and made it easier for their sins to be absolved, has an absolutist view against abortion is less than surprising. He is the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, which considers abortion a grave sin.

On Saturday, Francis was explicit on the issue.

He argued that children who were not expected to live long after birth deserved to be treated in the womb “with extraordinary pharmacological, surgical and other interventions.” Such care “helps parents to grieve and not only think of it as a loss, but as a step on a path taken together,” he said.

“Every child” in the womb is a gift that “changes the history of a family,” he said. 

©2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pope Francis addresses thousands of soccer-mad children as part of a project to promote the values of sport and soccer, at the Vatican May 24, 2019. REUTERS

Pope says abortion like hiring a 'hitman'

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement in London, Britain, May 24, 2019. Reuters

British PM May resigns

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the House of Commons in London. REUTERS

Minister quits over new Brexit deal

File Photo: Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain Mar 22, 2017. REUTERS

Europol arrests suspects in drug probe

In a photo provided by Parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May glances up during a House of Commons debate regarding Brexit, in London, March 29, 2019. In a last-ditch effort to win over those who have rejected her plans, May dangled before lawmakers the prospect of a second Brexit referendum on May 21. (Mark Duffy/UK Parliament via The New York Times)

May offers MPs second referendum vote

May offers MPs second Brexit vote

UK extremist cell is regrouping

Olive trees along the shore of Dexa Beach on the Ionian island of Ithaca, thought to be Odysseus’ homeland, as told in Homer’s eighth-century BC epic poem “The Odyssey.” The New York Times

A journey into Greece

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.