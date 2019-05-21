May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum
>> Reuters
Published: 21 May 2019 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 10:13 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Theresa May said her government will include in her Withdrawal Agreement Bill a requirement for Members of Parliament (MPs) to vote on whether to hold another Brexit referendum.
"I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the House on this important issue," May said. "The government will therefore include in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at introduction a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum.
"This must take place before the Withdrawal Agreement can be ratified," May told reporters. "And if the House of Commons were to vote for a referendum, it would be requiring the government to make provisions for such a referendum – including legislation if it wanted to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement."
She added: "So to those MPs who want a second referendum to confirm the deal - you need a deal and therefore Withdrawal Agreement Bill to make it happen. So let (the bill) have its Second Reading and then make your case to Parliament."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- One of UK’s most prolific extremist cells is regrouping
- A journey into Greece’s land of a thousand stories
- UK PM May says Brexit legislation to have "improved package of measures"
- Jeremy Corbyn halts Brexit talks with Theresa May
- Who burned Notre Dame? Brussels goes after fake news as EU election nears
- Britain's May to launch new push on her Brexit deal next month
- Poland backs paedophilia law after Church documentary rattles ruling party
- Albanian protesters hurl petrol bombs, seek snap polls
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Nuclear deal traps EU between Iran and US
Most Read
- Bangladesh didn’t stop visas to Pakistanis: FM
- BCL expels five members over Dhaka University campus violence
- The choice in India: ‘Our Trump’ or a messier democracy
- Sultan Ahmed appointed as RAJUK chairman
- Bangladesh approves over Tk 2 trillion development budget
- US eases restrictions on Huawei, founder says US underestimates Chinese firm
- High Court freezes central bank circular on loan rescheduling
- In an Indian village, Muslims talk of leaving as divide with Hindus widens
- Impose capital punishment for food adulteration: Nasim
- Biman to start hajj flights from Bangladesh on July 4