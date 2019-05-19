Home > World > Europe

UK PM May says Brexit legislation to have "improved package of measures"

Published: 19 May 2019 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 11:16 AM BdST

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May said she will present a "new bold offer" to lawmakers with "an improved package of measures" in a final attempt to get the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill through parliament before she leaves office.

After failing three times to get parliament's approval for her Brexit deal, the government will now put the bill, legislation which will enact that deal, before parliament for a vote in early June.

"Whatever the outcome of any (indicative) votes, I will not be simply asking MPs (lawmakers) to think again. Instead I will ask them to look at a new and improved deal with a fresh pair of eyes - and to give it their support," May wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper.

The newspaper said May will consult cabinet colleagues on proposed changes to the withdrawal agreement aimed at securing cross-party support.

It said the cabinet will also consider plans for a series of indicative votes to establish which proposals can command a majority in parliament.

Nearly three years after the United Kingdom voted 52% to 48% in a referendum to leave the EU, it remains unclear how, when or even if the country will leave the European club it joined in 1973. The current deadline to leave is Oct 31.

Brexit talks between May's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party collapsed on Friday hours after May agreed to set out in early June a timetable for her departure.

On Saturday Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said the government should put a promise to hold a further public vote on the face of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to break the Brexit impasse.

