Home > World > Europe

France calls on Germany to ease arms export rules

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Feb 2019 09:07 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 09:07 AM BdST

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that Germany should ease its strict arms export rules for countries outside the European Union to strengthen the defence industry.

France has complained that joint arms manufacturing projects are being stalled by Berlin's refusal to authorise future arms export licences to Saudi Arabia, a major buyer.

Germany said in November it would reject future arms export licences to Riyadh over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It has not formally banned previously approved deals but has urged industry to refrain from such shipments for now.

"It is useless to produce weapons through improved cooperation between France and Germany if we are unable to export them," Le Maire told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

"If you want to be competitive and efficient, we need to be able to export to countries outside Europe," Le Maire said.

The minister said France also had relatively strict rules for arms exports. "Our hope is that we will come to an agreement with Germany in this crucial point," Le Maire said.

Germany and France are working on a joint proposal for arms export guidelines to non-European countries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in January the EU must deepen cooperation in defence and in particular weapons systems development, warning Germans that they may need to make compromises on strict export controls.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks to media after a meeting with his Swedish counterpart in Stockholm. REUTERS

Germany should ease arms export rule: France

File Photo: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Feb 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Three UK ministers call for Brexit delay: report

Britain's Labour Party MPs Ann Coffey, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker and Chuka Umunna pose for a picture after their announcement they are leaving the party, in London, Britain, February 18, 2019. Reuters

7 UK lawmakers split from Labour

File Photo: Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit the White Garden in Kensington Palace in London, Britain Aug 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/File Photo

Princes Harry and William split households

European Commission President Juncker shakes hands with British Prime Minister May in Brussels. Reuters

May to hold Brexit talks with EU’s Juncker

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is pictured outside the Houses of Parliament, in London. REUTERS

More Brexit embarrassment for May

May rejects idea of targeting customs union with EU

Right-wing opposition calls protest against PM Sanchez over Catalonia policy. Reuters.

Madrid protesters reject Catalonia policy

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.