Prince Harry and Prince William split households over royal family row

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Feb 2019 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 10:57 AM BdST

Prince William and Harry are to split their household within the next few weeks in a shock move, reports The Sun.

The division is believed to have been brought forward amid the fallout from Meghan’s friends defending her letter to her father in a US magazine.

Five close friends revealed Meghan, 37, wrote to Thomas Markle after her wedding — which he failed to attend after it was revealed he had staged paparazzi pictures. Meghan begged her father to stop “victimising her” with public outbursts, her pals claimed.

But the Duchess of Sussex, 37, was left devastated when Thomas Markle, 74, responded by asking for a photoshoot with her.

Her friends also feared the “emotional trauma” of dealing with her dad could harm pregnant Meghan’s baby.

Palace officials were said to be unaware of the article in advance. It supported her handling of her father Thomas Markle.

The brothers are expected to create separate courts before the birth of Harry and Meghan’s first child this spring.

The siblings have held meetings in recent weeks to finalise arrangements.

“Now they have their own families, they no longer rely on each other as before. They have become different people with different outlooks on life” said a source close to them.

Last year The Sun revealed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be leaving Kensington Palace and moving into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate.

“William and Harry are working to make sure the Sussexes have an office that can support their family when they move to Frogmore this spring, a royal source told The Sunday Times.

“This work has been under way since before last year’s wedding.”

“When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duchy of Cornwall, another source told the paper.

"Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths.”

“If you have one private office trying to manage both, things get difficult.”

