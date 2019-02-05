Fire in wealthy Paris district kills at least seven people
Published: 05 Feb 2019 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 12:47 PM BdST
Firefighters were battling a blaze at a residential building in western Paris that killed seven people and injured at least 28, authorities said on Tuesday.
The fire broke out in an eight-storey building in the city's fashionable 16th district.
