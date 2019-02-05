Blaze kills 10 in Paris apartment block, arson suspected
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2019 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 06:32 PM BdST
Flames tore through an apartment block in Paris, killing at least 10 residents in the early hours of Tuesday, after what prosecutors said looked like an arson attack.
Police said they arrested a 40-year-old woman who lived in the building on suspicion of starting the blaze in the upscale 16th arrondissement.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus scaled ladders to rescue people stranded on balconies on the eight-storey block on Rue Erlanger. Some were hoisted down on ropes and at least one person abseiled to safety.
Franceinfo radio reported that a child was among the dead, although there was no official confirmation. Another 36 people were injured, including firefighters, authorities said.
“It was a particularly violent fire,” Captain Clement Cognon of the Paris fire service told BFM TV.
Rescue crews edged along outer ledges as colleagues sprayed water onto the upper levels of the building. Officers escorted residents down smoke-filled passageways and evacuated people from neighboring buildings, TV footage showed.
The fire started on the upper floors after midnight and was under control by 0800 GMT, officials said. Smoke kept rising from the blackened building through the morning.
Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz said investigators believed the fire was started deliberately and a woman had been detained. He said the woman had mental health issues.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter that the city was in mourning after the fire, which came less than a month after a gas blast in the capital killed four people.
Rue Erlanger is near the Parc des Princes soccer stadium and Roland Garros, the French Open tennis venue.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Blaze kills 10 in Paris apartment block, arson suspected
- Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated in case of Brexit unrest: media
- British jury delivers first conviction for female genital mutilation
- EU to allow visa-free travel for UK citizens even after no-deal exit
- Abortion, newly legal in Ireland, faces old roadblocks
- Ditch the Irish backstop and get support: Boris Johnson to UK's May
- Queen sends Brexit message to UK politicians: end your bickering
- End 'no-deal brinkmanship' and let's talk, Britain's Corbyn tells May
- UK's May seeks Irish treaty to break Brexit impasse
- Search on for Brexit consensus after May's crushing defeat
Most Read
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- No arrest for Kolkata police chief, says India top court amid Mamata showdown
- Two ‘Awami League workers’ gunned down in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- Mirza Fakhrul flies to Singapore for treatment
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days