Europe

EU to allow visa-free travel for UK citizens even after no-deal exit

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2019 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 05:48 PM BdST

The European Union has finally agreed to give British citizens visa-free travel to member states, even if there is a no-deal Brexit, reports The Independent.

A proposed new regulation, which sparked a row with UK officials for describing Gibraltar as a “colony”, approves visits to the EU for up to 90 days, the report says.

It distinguishes between those living in Britain and those who are citizens of Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory which is now in the EU.

Britain has already confirmed that EU citizens will be able to make short-term visits to the UK without a visa after Brexit takes place on Mar 29.

