Ditch the Irish backstop and get support: Boris Johnson to UK's May
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jan 2019 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 04:47 PM BdST
The most prominent Brexit campaigner in Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party said on Monday that she would get widespread support if she got the European Union to ditch the Irish backstop.
With less than nine weeks until the United Kingdom is due by law to leave the European Union on Mar 29, there is no agreement yet in London on how and even whether to leave the world's biggest trading bloc.
Parliament defeated May's deal two weeks ago by a huge margin with many Brexit-supporting rebels in her party angry at the Irish backstop, an insurance policy aimed at preventing a hard border in Ireland if no other solutions can be agreed.
"The PM wants to get rid of the backstop," Boris Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph, saying May could insert a "Freedom Clause" to allow the United Kingdom to get out of the backstop without the agreement of the EU.
"If the PM secures that change – a proper UK-sized perforation in the fabric of the backstop itself - I have no doubt that she will have the whole country full-throatedly behind her," Johnson said.
He said very senior sources in the government had told him that May would seek binding legal changes to the deal she agreed in November with the EU. Ireland has said it doesn't want any changes to the backstop.
On Jan 29, parliament will debate May's proposed next steps as well as alternative plans put forward by lawmakers, including some that seek to delay Britain's exit by requesting an extension to the Article 50 negotiation period.
Prominent Brexit-supporting lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg has said that May's deal could be made acceptable to eurosceptic rebels in the Conservative Party if the Irish backstop was removed or nullified.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ditch the Irish backstop and get support: Boris Johnson to UK's May
- Queen sends Brexit message to UK politicians: end your bickering
- End 'no-deal brinkmanship' and let's talk, Britain's Corbyn tells May
- UK's May seeks Irish treaty to break Brexit impasse
- Search on for Brexit consensus after May's crushing defeat
- May’s Brexit deal failed. Here’s what you need to know
- UK PM May's statement to parliament after Brexit vote defeat
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament votes down PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- Two killed, dozens arrested as Chechnya renews crackdown on gay people
- Britain's Brexit vote: How many lawmakers are backing PM May?
Most Read
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Mosaddek Ali Falu, wife’s assets frozen in ACC investigation into 'illegal wealth'
- HC halts real estate projects for illegally occupying Gazipur water bodies
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- PM Hasina bashes doctors unwilling to work in districts
- Plans to link up with China, Thailand and Malaysia by rail: Minister