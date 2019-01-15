Britain's Brexit vote: How many lawmakers are backing PM May?
Published: 15 Jan 2019 10:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 10:01 BdST
Britain's parliament is debating whether to support Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, a decision which will define Britain's departure from the European Union and set the course for the country's economy.
The odds look stacked against May winning parliamentary approval for her deal, which has come under fire from all sides, including eurosceptics, supporters of the EU and the Northern Irish party propping up her minority Conservative government.
Below is a running tally of the number of lawmakers who have indicated during the first four days of a five-day debate whether they will support the Brexit deal on Jan. 15.
Lawmakers are entitled to change their mind before the vote, and some who speak are yet to make a final decision on the deal.
There are a total of 650 lawmakers in parliament. Of those, around 100 are government ministers and Conservative Party enforcers, or whips, who are required to support the deal and so are not included in the tally.
May's Conservative Party has 317 lawmakers. It governs with a working majority of 13 thanks to a deal with the 10 lawmakers of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.
Lawmakers who have indicated they will support the deal: 44
Lawmakers who have indicated they will oppose the deal: 115(including 34 of May's Conservative lawmakers)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Labour MP Tulip Siddiq delays birth of second child for crucial vote on Brexit deal
- UK's May says parliament blocking Brexit is more likely than 'no deal'
- Gas blast kills three in Paris amid lockdown for yellow vest protests
- Gas explosion rocks central Paris shopping district, 9 injured
- France's Macron reeling as tough stance against 'yellow vests' backfires
- Belgium bans ritual animal slaughter. Some see a humane move, others prejudice
- Clashes erupt in Paris as 'yellow vests' protest at unrepentant Macron
- These Migrants Rescued Greeks From the Sea. Their Reward: Citizenship
- Death toll rises to 18 in Russian apartment block collapse
- Six killed in train accident on bridge linking two of Denmark's islands
Most Read
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- Labour MP Tulip Siddiq delays birth of second child for crucial vote on Brexit deal
- No oath, no pay for eight Oikya Front MPs: Official
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- China sentences Canadian to death
- Bangladesh seals Tk 86.43 billion deal with Belgian firm for Payra port dredging
- Oikya Front will decide on talks with govt once it knows agenda: Fakhrul
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- Indian city gears up for world's largest religious festival