Five killed as train crashes into school bus in Serbia

According to reports, two adults and a child were killed instantly while two more adults died later in the hospital.

Dozens of others were injured in the accident and two were in critical condition.

All the casualties were reported to be bus passengers who were going to the city of Nis from surrounding villages.

The accident took place early on Friday near the city.

The bus was cut in half and one of the train's carriages derailed in the collision.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined. But early indications have led police to believe the bus driver was at fault.