Five killed as train crashes into school bus in Serbia
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-22 17:50:36.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 17:51:03.0 BdST
Police say a train has collided with a school bus in Southern Serbia killing five people, BBC reports.
According to reports, two adults and a child were killed instantly while two more adults died later in the hospital.
Dozens of others were injured in the accident and two were in critical condition.
All the casualties were reported to be bus passengers who were going to the city of Nis from surrounding villages.
The accident took place early on Friday near the city.
The bus was cut in half and one of the train's carriages derailed in the collision.
The cause of the collision has yet to be determined. But early indications have led police to believe the bus driver was at fault.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Five killed as train crashes into school bus in Serbia
- UK to prioritise high-skilled migrants post-Brexit, business groups sceptical
- Anger in UK parliament as Corbyn accused of calling PM "stupid woman"
- Belgian PM offers to quit in crisis started by migrant row
- German police raid mosque over suspected financing of Syria fighter
- Facing opposition, UK PM May will bring Brexit deal back to parliament
- Brexit: Chaotic exit, referendum or last-minute deal?
- New Brexit vote would 'break faith' with UK, says May
- Not male or female, Germans can now choose ‘diverse’ gender option
- British government is not planning for second Brexit vote: minister
Most Read
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
- Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya refugee camps during general election
- Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
- US govt headed for partial shutdown over Trump border wall dispute
- Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore
- Hasina seeks vote for AL, warns voters BNP ‘means graft, militancy’
- Online clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns