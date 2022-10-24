Japan finance minister declines to say whether government intervened to prop up yen

Japanese currency authorities declined on Monday to confirm whether the government had intervened in the currency market on Friday, signalling their determination to engage in a war of nerves with traders selling the yen.

Any respite from such an intervention appeared to be brief, however, with dollar/yen rising 1.3% to 149.54 in early trade on Monday before easing slightly on fears of more interventions.

Sources told Reuters that the dollar's plunge by as much as by 7 yen overnight on Friday was caused by authorities' yen-buying action for the second time in as many months. On Sept 22 they stepped in to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998.