    বাংলা

    Japan finance minister declines to say whether government intervened to prop up yen

    Any respite from such an intervention appeared to be brief, however, with dollar/yen rising 1.3% to 149.54 in early trade on Monday before easing slightly

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 02:18 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 02:18 AM

    Japanese currency authorities declined on Monday to confirm whether the government had intervened in the currency market on Friday, signalling their determination to engage in a war of nerves with traders selling the yen.

    Any respite from such an intervention appeared to be brief, however, with dollar/yen rising 1.3% to 149.54 in early trade on Monday before easing slightly on fears of more interventions.

    Sources told Reuters that the dollar's plunge by as much as by 7 yen overnight on Friday was caused by authorities' yen-buying action for the second time in as many months. On Sept 22 they stepped in to prop up the yen for the first time since 1998.

    Japan announced that intervention but has since remained mum on whether it were taking any further action in the currency market.

    "I won't comment," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry, when asked about intervention.

    "We absolutely cannot tolerate excessive moves in the foreign exchange market based on speculation," Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry.

    Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, also declined to comment on intervention.

    Both Suzuki and Kanda said they were ready to take appropriate steps against any excessive currency volatility.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Two Koreas exchange warning shots
    The North's military said it fired 10 rocket artillery rounds after a South Korean navy ship violated the NLL and fired warning shots
    Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Oct 23, 2022.
    The power of one: Xi solidifies grip at party congress
    The precedent-breaking third term for Xi secures his place as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong
    New Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct 23, 2022.
    China's next premier: A Xi loyalist who oversaw Shanghai lockdown
    Current Premier Li Keqiang is a more reform-minded voice compare to newly appointed Li Qiang, who is set to take over the country's economic management role
    Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Oct 23, 2022.
    Reaction to Xi Jinping’s third term
    Xi Jinping stacked the party’s top echelon with his protégés and allies

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher