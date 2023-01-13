China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets

WINNERS

Emerging markets, seen benefiting from tourism and trade links to China, were at the top of the buy list.

A favourite for Hussainy and other investors was the Thai baht. It has rallied to its highest since March and is up some 5% since the start of December.

Chinese tourists are critical to the Thai economy, accounting for a quarter of annual visitors to Thailand pre-pandemic.

Amundi, Europe's leading investor, said the reopening may herald a "turning point" for emerging market equities, a trade also favoured by the investment institute at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

Company earnings in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand should get a boost, Goldman Sachs said.

Another investor favourite is leading copper producer Chile. Its peso is up 7% since early December as copper prices CLP= have jumped to hit $9,000 this week for the first time since June.

The commodity-driven Australian dollar AUD=, could also rise further, said BlueBay Asset Management fund manager Zhenbo Hou.

HOLIDAY?

Tourism and leisure stocks were expected to benefit. China was the world's largest outbound tourism market before the pandemic.

Chinese consumers "will run to Beijing International Capital airport and go out of the country as fast as they can because they want to travel," said Alison Shimada, head of total emerging markets at Allspring Global Investments.

Travel could also benefit European luxury stocks, where Chinese consumption has dwindled since the start of the pandemic, UBS noted, accounting for around 17% of sector sales versus 33% in 2019. That should boost valuations.

Luxury brand LVMH shares this week hit a record high.

The boost to world growth from China's reopening was expected to hurt the safe-haven dollar but benefit the euro. China is the European Union's leading trading partner at about 16% of all goods trade.

Barclays analysts reckon China's slowdown was responsible for more than half the euro's drop against the dollar last year.

The reopening supports the outperformance of European stocks and challenges the consensus underweight positioning, they said. UBS also favours European materials, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.