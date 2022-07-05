Australia floods worsen as thousands more Sydney residents evacuate
Renju Jose, Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 08:34 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 08:34 AM BdST
Torrential rains kept battering Australia's east coast on Tuesday, intensifying the flood crisis in Sydney as thousands more residents were ordered to leave their homes after rivers swiftly rose past danger levels.
About 50,000 residents in New South Wales, most in Sydney's western suburbs, have been told to either evacuate or warned they might receive evacuation orders, up from Monday's 30,000, authorities said.
"This event is far from over, please don't be complacent," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters. "Wherever you are, please be careful when you're driving on our roads. There are still substantial risks for flash flooding."
The latest wild storm cell - which brought heavy rains with several places receiving more than Australia's annual average rainfall in three days - is likely to ease in Sydney from Tuesday as the coastal trough moves north, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said.
But the risk of flooding could remain through the week with most river catchments already near capacity even before the latest deluge.
About 90mm (3.5 inches) of rain could fall over six hours in the state's mid-north coast from Tuesday, reaching up to 125mm in some places, BoM said.
Winds up to 90km per hour (56 miles per hour) are also forecast in several flood-hit places, raising the risk of falling trees and power lines.
"We're asking people across Sydney today to please stay at home unless you really need to leave the house," state Emergency Management Minister Steph Cooke said.
The federal government late on Monday declared the floods a natural disaster, helping flood-hit residents receive emergency funding support.
Emergency crews will continue their rescue operation on Tuesday to tow a bulk carrier ship that lost power off the coast of Sydney after tow lines broke in severe weather, officials said.
Major flooding is occurring at Windsor in Sydney's west, which is going through its third flood this year, with current water levels higher than seen in the deluge early this year, the weather bureau said.
Footage on social media showed submerged roads and bridges, while emergency crews rescued stranded people from partially submerged vehicles that became stuck in rising waters.
Nigel Myron, a Windsor resident, said he has kept an inflatable boat ready if he had to evacuate though he is looking to move back to his place once waters recede.
"At the end of the day, what can you do? It is what it is and we dust ourselves off from the ashes and rebuild after the floods have come and gone," Myron told ABC television.
- Hacker claims to have stolen 1bn records from Chinese police
- Australia floods worsen
- China retrieves dozen bodies after typhoon sinks ship
- Kyoto's love-hate relationship with tourists endures
- East China areas under mass COVID testing
- More heavy rains set to drench Sydney
- Uzbekistan unrest kills 5, opposition says
- China casts giant shadow over nations' debt relief chase
- Australia floods worsen as thousands more Sydney residents evacuate
- China retrieves dozen bodies after Typhoon Chaba sinks ship
- Kyoto's love-hate relationship with tourists endures as yen weakens
- Several eastern Chinese areas in mass COVID testing to curb new waves of infections
- More heavy rains set to drench Sydney as thousands evacuate
- Uzbekistan reports casualties in unrest, opposition says at least 5 killed
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up
- Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID deaths, highest daily count in four months
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage