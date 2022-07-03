Australia's southeast braces for floods
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2022 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 01:00 PM BdST
Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate southwest Sydney, Australia's biggest city, on Sunday with torrential rain and damaging winds pounding the east coast and threatening floods in areas that were hammered in March.
The weather bureau warned of heavy rainfall potentially leading to flash floods and landslides along the east coast region from Newcastle to Bateman's Bay in New South Wales state, with rain expected to intensify over the next two days.
"We are now facing dangers on multiple fronts - flash flooding, riverine flooding and coastal erosion," New South Wales emergency services minister Steph Cooke said in a televised media briefing.
She urged people to reconsider holiday travel, with the rough weather having hit at the beginning of school holidays.
"This is a life threatening emergency situation," Cooke said.
More than 200 millimetres (8 inches) of rain have fallen over many areas with some hit by as much as 350 mm, the Bureau of Meteorology said, warning of flood risks along the Nepean River.
The heavy rains caused Sydney's main dam to spill overnight, water authorities said, adding that modelling showed the spill would be comparable to a major spill in March 2021 at the Warragamba Dam.
"There's no room for the water to remain in the dams. They are starting to spill. The rivers are flowing very fast and very dangerous. And then we have the risk of flash flooding, depending on where the rains are," State Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York said.
In the past day, 29 people have been rescued from floodwaters, including one who was hanging on to a pole for an hour as workers struggled to reach them.
The Australian government has provided the state with 100 troops who are helping with sandbagging and two helicopters to aid with any rescues, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sky News.
- Australia's southeast braces for floods
- New agreement materialises 'Asian NATO': N Korea
- China lashed by year's first typhoon
- Dozens missing as storm Chaba hits Hong Kong
- Japanese asked to save power as country's east sizzles
- No reason to change HK's 'one country, two systems' formula: Xi
- Hong Kong has 'risen from the ashes' : China’s Xi
- S Korean office workers hit convenience stores
- Australia's southeast braces for floods
- North Korea says US-South Korea-Japan agreement materialises US plan for 'Asian NATO'
- China lashed by year's first typhoon, record rains forecast
- Over two dozen crew missing as storm Chaba hits Hong Kong
- Japanese asked to save power as country's east sizzles
- Hong Kong deploys massive security as Xi set to swear in new leader
Most Read
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- Dalela may replace Doraiswami as Indian envoy to Bangladesh: report
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Amin Hilaly, a real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, goes 'missing’: family
- Ashulia school suspends girl for hanging out with teacher murder suspect
- Teacher Utpal was the bedrock of his family. His murder leaves them staring into an abyss