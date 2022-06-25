China to provide $7.5m in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: foreign ministry
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2022 06:18 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2022 06:18 PM BdST
China will provide humanitarian aid worth 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) to Afghanistan after it was hit by an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people this week, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.
The aid will include tents, towels, beds and other materials, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan early on Wednesday near the Pakistani border, about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul.
($1 = 6.6878 Chinese yuan renminbi)
