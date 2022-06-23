Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2022 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 11:46 AM BdST
An Australian state government inquiry into sexual harassment in the mineral-rich west has found the mining industry perpetuated a culture that fails to protect women, who continue to face sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Western Australia, home to the bulk of the country's iron ore mines, released the findings on Thursday of its year-long investigation into the mining sector following concerns about a culture of sexism and bullying.
Women have long complained of sexual harassment in so-called "fly in, fly out" mining camps, temporary accommodation set up at remote mines to house workers.
"We found women often felt intimidated and fearful and this would be constant throughout their workplace stay," Libby Mettam, the inquiry's chair, told state parliament, adding that the inquiry heard "confronting, shocking and compelling stories."
The report titled "Enough is Enough", which contained 24 recommendations, said a broad range of unlawful and criminal behaviour had been ignored or overlooked by employers.
The committee recommended establishing a forum to document victims' experiences, and explore opportunities for redress, such as formal apologies and compensation.
Other recommendations included an industry wide register to stop perpetrators from being rehired at other sites or companies and the implementation of moderate drinking standards at all remote accommodation sites.
One committee member urged the federal government to conduct a Royal Commission, the country's most powerful type of inquiry which has the power to compel witnesses, given the seriousness of the committee's findings.
"(From) the evidence heard, I have serious concerns and worries that the conduct has been concealed ... within the resources sector. We have to got improve the reporting processes," Labor state member Mark Folkard told parliament, his voice choking up.
Major global miners including BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue all made submissions to the inquiry, most of them acknowledging that sexual harassment is rife at mining camps in Western Australia, and promising reforms.
- Miners failed to protect women: Australian state inquiry
- Power consumption at records in China
- 'Good or bad, it’s Hong Kong history'
- Power demand in parts of China sets new records
- China says it tested missile-interception system
- Southern China hit by severe rains
- Aboriginal flag set to fly on Sydney Harbour Bridge
- China announces new HK leader's cabinet
- Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women
- Power consumption at records in China as Premier issues warning
- 'Good or bad, it’s Hong Kong history' says British colonial museum founder
- Power demand in parts of China sets new records amid searing heat
- This Chinese jobs crisis could be its worst
- China says it tested missile-interception system
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Padma Bridge is a proof that Bangladesh broke through ‘mental stasis’: Hasina
- Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 1,000, more trapped in rubble
- Bangladesh logs 1,134 new COVID cases, highest in 4 months
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
- 44th BCS preliminary test results out with 15,708 successful candidates
- India's ruling party nominates tribal, female politician for president
- Bangladesh to extend shopping hours to 10 pm from Jul 1 ahead of Eid
- Hasina: ‘We can’t stop natural disasters but can control damage’