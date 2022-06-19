Southern China hit by severe rains, floods as 'dragon boat water' peaks
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2022 06:18 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 06:18 PM BdST
Vast tracts of southern China were pounded by severe storms, triggering flooding in cities and mudslides in rural areas, as the first bout of summer rains reached the peak of their power.
Streets turned to swollen rivers as cars and single-storey houses were swept away in at least two counties in Guizhou province in southwestern China on Saturday, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media. The rainfall in some areas has been the heaviest in 60 years.
In neighbouring autonomous region Guangxi, five villagers were killed when a house built of wood gave way after being lashed by torrential rains, state media said on Saturday.
Mudslides and road collapses were also reported.
Heavy rainfall will persist in the provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, as well as in Guangxi, until early next week, according to state weather forecasts on Sunday, as a rainy window known as "dragon boat water" peaks.
In southern China, the weeks preceding and following the Dragon Boat Festival in early June are traditionally marked by unsettled and rainy weather as warm and humid air in the south collides with cooler air masses from the north.
The early summer storms have been greater in intensity and more prolonged than usual this year, with precipitation in Guangxi, Guangdong and Fujian at its highest since 1961, according to local weather bureaus.
"Cold and warm air has converged over southern China, and the two sides have entered into a deadlock and a tug of war," said Wang Weiyue, an analyst at weather.com.cn, an arm of the China Meteorological Administration.
China is historically prone to summer flooding, but in recent times, it has become more vulnerable due to deforestation, reclamation of wetlands and storage of water for power generation and irrigation. Climate change has also been blamed.
In July 2021, hundreds of people died when extreme flooding struck Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million in central China, some of whom drowned in a submerged subway line.
The ongoing rains in southern China are expected to ease around the summer solstice on Tuesday.
- Aboriginal flag set to fly on Sydney Harbour Bridge
- China announces new HK leader's cabinet
- N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
- China launches third aircraft carrier
- N Korea spent $642m on nukes in 2021
- Taiwan Strait is an international waterway: Taipei
- China should lift trade sanctions: PM Albanese
- China vows to adapt better to climate change
- Aboriginal flag set to fly permanently on Sydney Harbour Bridge
- China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
- N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic
- China launches third aircraft carrier, named after province opposite Taiwan
- Australians urged to save electricity to ease power crunch
- N Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid battle against COVID
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- BFIU says Tk 8.66bn dirty money seized in 10 months of FY 2021-22
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Bangladesh’s northeast reels from ‘worst floods in more than a century‘
- Power restored to parts of flooded Sylhet city, Sunamganj still without electricity
- After Sylhet and Sunamganj, much of Netrokona goes under water as floods rage
- Man dies after ferries collide on Padma River