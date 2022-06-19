China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2022 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 10:23 AM BdST
China unveiled on Sunday a list of Hong Kong government officials in the new administration of incoming leader John Lee, set to be sworn in on July 1, when the Chinese-ruled financial hub marks the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain.
Lists from the official Xinhua news agency and the Hong Kong government showed finance secretary Paul Chan retains his post, while Paul Lam replaces Teresa Cheng as justice secretary, and Eric Chan becomes the new chief secretary, or No. 2 official.
Some Hong Kong media have said President Xi Jinping is expected to attend Lee's swearing-in ceremony in Hong Kong, but it was not confirmed whether any senior mainland leaders would attend.
A British colony until 1997, Hong Kong is on high alert as COVID-19 infections have risen to more than 1,000 recently, although there is no sign yet of tighter curbs ahead of the swearing-in.
Its measures still rank among the toughest, with at least a week's hotel quarantine for overseas visitors and mandatory daily testing for tens of thousands of people.
- Aboriginal flag set to fly on Sydney Harbour Bridge
- China announces new HK leader's cabinet
- N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
- China launches third aircraft carrier
- N Korea spent $642m on nukes in 2021
- Taiwan Strait is an international waterway: Taipei
- China should lift trade sanctions: PM Albanese
- China vows to adapt better to climate change
- Aboriginal flag set to fly permanently on Sydney Harbour Bridge
- China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
- N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic
- China launches third aircraft carrier, named after province opposite Taiwan
- Australians urged to save electricity to ease power crunch
- N Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid battle against COVID
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- BFIU says Tk 8.66bn dirty money seized in 10 months of FY 2021-22
- Floods submerge large swathes of Sunamganj, leaving 2.9 million stranded
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Bangladesh’s northeast reels from ‘worst floods in more than a century‘
- Boat crisis hampers rescue efforts in flood-hit Sylhet