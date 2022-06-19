Aboriginal flag set to fly permanently on Sydney Harbour Bridge
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2022 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2022 10:55 AM BdST
The Aboriginal flag will fly permanently on the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of a "healing process" and reconciliation efforts with Australia's indigenous community, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Sunday.
The distinctive black, red and yellow flag will fly alongside the Australian flag and New South Wales state flag at the top of the landmark bridge.
The Aboriginal flag, recognised as an official flag of Australia since 1995, is flown from government buildings and embraced by sporting clubs and athletes of Aboriginal heritage.
The government of Australia's most populous state said it would spend $A25 million ($17 million) to permanently install a third flagpole on the bridge by the end of the year to fly the flag.
Perrottet said the move represented a continuation of "the healing process as part of the broader move towards reconciliation", efforts that seek to promote better ties between the wider Australian community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"It's an important decision that we've made, I think it brings unity to our country and it's a small price to pay for that unification," he told reporters in Sydney.
The federal government this year acquired copyright to the Aboriginal flag so it could be freely used, resolving a commercial dispute that had limited sporting teams and Aboriginal communities from reproducing the image.
The flag's colours represent the Aboriginal people and their spiritual connection to the land. It was first raised in 1971 at a land rights rally in the state of Victoria.
- Aboriginal flag set to fly on Sydney Harbour Bridge
- China announces new HK leader's cabinet
- N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle epidemic
- China launches third aircraft carrier
- N Korea spent $642m on nukes in 2021
- Taiwan Strait is an international waterway: Taipei
- China should lift trade sanctions: PM Albanese
- China vows to adapt better to climate change
- Aboriginal flag set to fly permanently on Sydney Harbour Bridge
- China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
- N Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic
- China launches third aircraft carrier, named after province opposite Taiwan
- Australians urged to save electricity to ease power crunch
- N Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid battle against COVID
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- BFIU says Tk 8.66bn dirty money seized in 10 months of FY 2021-22
- Floods submerge large swathes of Sunamganj, leaving 2.9 million stranded
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Bangladesh’s northeast reels from ‘worst floods in more than a century‘
- Boat crisis hampers rescue efforts in flood-hit Sylhet