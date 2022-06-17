China launches third aircraft carrier, named after province opposite Taiwan
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jun 2022 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2022 02:27 PM BdST
China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the domestically designed and built Fujian, named after the province opposite self-ruled Taiwan, sending a statement of intent to rivals as it modernises its military.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has made overhauling the world's largest armed forces a central part of his agenda, seeking to project power well beyond China's shores, though the government says it has no hostile intent.
Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were deployed to celebrate the new carrier's launch and official naming at a ceremony at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai, state media reported.
Dozens of navy personnel lined up in front of the ship and sang the national anthem at the ceremony, which was attended by senior officials including Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.
The aircraft carrier features a full-length flight deck with a catapult launch system, according to state media.
The Fujian will join the Shandong, commissioned in late 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.
China is still honing its ability to operate the carriers, and integrate them into battle groups, something the United States has been doing for decades.
Only the United States, with 11 aircraft carriers, has more of the vessels. Ranked just below China, Britain has two in operation.
The Fujian's launch demonstrates the military's increasing capability at a time of rising tension with the United States over Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Beijing's claims to the South China Sea.
The new carrier was named after the coastal province of Fujian, just across the Taiwan Strait from Taiwan and home to the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army.
Taiwan is a thriving democracy but China considers the island its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.
Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters about the new carrier that it "attaches great importance" to China's military developments.
Taiwan "incorporates this into enemy situation research in a forward-looking manner, uses innovative asymmetric thinking, and actively develops countermeasures to effectively implement the military strategy of defensive persistence and heavy deterrence", it added.
Taiwan controls two groups of islands that are geographically part of Fujian and sit just off its coast - Kinmen and Matsu - and which, during the height of the Cold War, were regularly bombarded by China.
- N Korea spent $642m on nukes in 2021
- Taiwan Strait is an international waterway: Taipei
- China should lift trade sanctions: PM Albanese
- China vows to adapt better to climate change
- S Korea steps up to a fearful new world
- S Korean trucker strike impacts autos, steel
- Strike is a fight for livelihood: S Korea truckers
- Fears for China's economic future in Shenzhen
- Australians urged to save electricity to ease power crunch
- N Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid battle against COVID
- N Korea spent as much as $642 million on nukes in 2021, report estimates
- Taiwan Strait is an international waterway, Taipei says, in rebuff to China
- Australia PM says China should lift trade sanctions; welcomes talks
- China vows to adapt better to climate change as risks soar
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh names Fatima Yasmin as its first female finance secretary
- Funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks jump by 55% in 2021
- Bangladesh reports 357 COVID cases, the highest in 14 weeks
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Thousands marooned as flash floods fit Sylhet for third time
- Elon Musk sued for $258bn over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- Bangladesh blown away for 103 by West Indies on Day 1 in Antigua Test
- Russian gas flows to Europe fall, hindering bid to refill stores