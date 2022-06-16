N Korea reports another infectious disease outbreak amid battle against COVID
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2022 10:35 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2022 10:35 AM BdST
North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic on Thursday, potentially adding to strains on the isolated country's healthcare system which is battling an unprecedented COVID-19 wave.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent medicines to the western port city of Haeju on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the "acute enteric epidemic" as soon as possible, according to the North's state media KCNA.
It did not report the number of people affected, or elaborate what the disease was, but enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.
"(Kim) stressed the need to contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to thoroughly curb its spread, confirming cases through epidemiological examination and scientific tests," KCNA said.
The reported outbreak comes as the North tackles its first outbreak of COVID-19 infections. It declared a state of emergency last month, amid concerns over a lack of vaccines and medical supplies.
North Korea reported 26,010 more people with fever symptoms on Thursday, with the total number of fever patients recorded across the country since late April nearing 4.56 million. The death toll linked to the outbreak is at 73.
Pyongyang has been daily announcing the number of fever patients, not COVID patients, apparently lacking testing kits. Experts also suspect underreporting in the figures released through government-controlled media.
The North has said the COVID wave has shown signs of subsiding, but the World Health Organization cast doubts on Pyongyang's claims earlier this month, saying it believes the situation is getting worse.
- N Korea spent $642m on nukes in 2021
- Taiwan Strait is an international waterway: Taipei
- China should lift trade sanctions: PM Albanese
- China vows to adapt better to climate change
- S Korea steps up to a fearful new world
- S Korean trucker strike impacts autos, steel
- Strike is a fight for livelihood: S Korea truckers
- Fears for China's economic future in Shenzhen
- N Korea spent as much as $642 million on nukes in 2021, report estimates
- Taiwan Strait is an international waterway, Taipei says, in rebuff to China
- Australia PM says China should lift trade sanctions; welcomes talks
- China vows to adapt better to climate change as risks soar
- South Korea steps up to a fearful new world
- Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
Most Read
- AL challenger Rifat beats stalwart Sakku for Cumilla mayor in a tight race
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- Bangladesh reports 232 new COVID cases, highest in 13 weeks
- Cumilla city polls end, eyes on the results
- Voting underway in Cumilla city election
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone
- Hasina sees ‘plot’ to foil Padma Bridge opening after ‘mysterious’ fire incidents
- Khaleda Zia transferred to cabin at Evercare Hospital
- All landlords in Dhaka have ‘black money’ in a sense, says Finance Minister Kamal