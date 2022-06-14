Taiwan Strait is an international waterway, Taipei says, in rebuff to China
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2022 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 01:48 PM BdST
The Taiwan Strait is an international waterway and Taiwan's government supports US warships transiting it, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, rebuffing claims from China to exercise sovereignty over the strategic passage.
The narrow strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists, who established the People's Republic of China.
In recent years US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as Britain and Canada, have sailed through the strait, drawing Beijing's anger.
On Monday, China's Foreign Ministry said the country "has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait".
"It is a false claim when certain countries call the Taiwan Strait 'international waters' in order to find a pretext for manipulating issues related to Taiwan and threatening China's sovereignty and security," said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry.
In Taipei, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said such comments were a "fallacy".
"The Taiwan Strait is international waters, and the waters outside our territorial waters are subject to the 'freedom of the high seas' principle of international law," she told reporters.
Taiwan has always respected the actions of foreign ships in the Taiwan Strait that comply with international law, including innocent passage, Ou said.
"We understand and support the US freedom of navigation missions' contribution to promoting regional peace and stability."
Taiwan's government says China has no right to speak for it or claim sovereignty, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their own future and the People's Republic of China has never controlled any part of the island.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control and views the island as an inherent part of Chinese territory.
- China vows to adapt better to climate change
- S Korea steps up to a fearful new world
- S Korean trucker strike impacts autos, steel
- Strike is a fight for livelihood: S Korea truckers
- Fears for China's economic future in Shenzhen
- Taiwan says it's willing to engage with China
- China’s nuclear arsenal 'for self-defence': minister
- South Korea says it will boost defence capacity
- Australia PM says China should lift trade sanctions; welcomes talks
- China vows to adapt better to climate change as risks soar
- South Korea steps up to a fearful new world
- Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
- S Korean truckers say strike is a fight for livelihood
- In 'miracle' city Shenzhen, fears for China's economic future
Most Read
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Bangladesh reports over 100 COVID cases for 2nd straight day
- Opposition MPs accuse police of extra-judicial killing, enforced disappearance at parliament
- BPC profit plunges as Russia-Ukraine war sends fuel prices soaring globally
- Floods may worsen as three Bangladeshi rivers flow above danger level
- No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge
- Police say ARSA killed Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah to stop refugee repatriation
- Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur sued in digital security case