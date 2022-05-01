Australian leader, facing election, decries China's interference
>> Reuters
Published: 01 May 2022 10:34 AM BdST Updated: 01 May 2022 10:34 AM BdST
Australia's prime minister accused China on Saturday of "form", or a record, on interference in foreign politics, after his home minister said Beijing's unveiling of a security deal with the nearby Solomon Islands was timed to influence an election.
With most polls showing Scott Morrison's conservative coalition headed for a loss in the May 21 election, it has sought to highlight its national security credentials, such as a tough approach to China.
"We are very aware of the influence the Chinese government seeks to have in this country," Morrison told reporters in Tasmania. "There is form on foreign interference in Australia."
He was replying to a query about evidence for a radio statement by Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews that the timing of China's revelation of its recent Solomons deal was a form of foreign interference in Australia's election.
China has said the pact was not targeted at any third party and urged Australia to "respect the sovereign and independent choices made by China and the Solomons".
News of the security pact with the Pacific nation sparked concerns at the prospect of a Chinese military presence less than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Australian shores, casting the national security efforts of Morrison's coalition in poor light.
After Australia's opposition Labor party this week called the deal a national security failure by Canberra, Morrison's government has toughened its remarks.
He cited a ban on foreign political donations and a register of foreign representatives, saying, "Any suggestion that the Chinese government doesn't seek to interfere in Australia, well, we didn't put that legislation in for no reason."
In the Solomon Islands a day earlier, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told parliament the country would not participate in any militarisation in the Pacific, and had signed the China deal as a security pact with Australia was inadequate.
- Beijing shuts schools over virus outbreak
- Expats flee as Shanghai's COVID lockdown drags
- Bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai over lockdown
- With us or with them? In a new Cold War, how about neither
- Child from missing Japanese boat declared dead
- Japan's young chip away at tattoo taboo
- Shanghai fences up COVID-hit areas
- 10 found dead after Japanese boat goes missing
- Beijing closes its schools as it tries to contain coronavirus outbreak
- Expats flee as Shanghai's COVID lockdown drags
- Young S Koreans dread revival of work dinners as pandemic eases
- Fed up with COVID lockdown, bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai
- Coffee, tea and nagging at Japan's anti-procrastination cafe
- With us or with them? In a new Cold War, how about neither
Most Read
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Nation bids farewell to former finance minister AMA Muhith at Shaheed Minar
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday
- Mojo Eid Salami returns with Campaign 2022