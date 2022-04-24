Seven people found from missing Japan ship, coast guard says
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2022 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 09:53 AM BdST
Seven people from the Japanese tour boat that went missing with 26 people on board have been found, after three more were found on Sunday, Japan's coast guard said, although it was unclear if they were still alive.
A coast guard official told Reuters the condition of the three people was unclear but public broadcaster NHK reported they were unconscious.
The other four, who were found earlier on Sunday morning, were unconscious and already brought to hospital, the coast guard official said.
Of the four people, three were discovered by a police helicopter near the tip of the Shiretoko peninsula, the coast guard said, with the fourth spotted by a coast guard aircraft in the same area about 30 minutes later.
Authorities were using aircraft and patrol boats, including seven ships, three airplanes and four helicopters from the coast guard, to search for the passengers and crew of the "Kazu I" after it ran into trouble off the peninsula, which is famous for its wildlife and dramatic coastline.
The coast guard first heard from the crew of the boat on Saturday afternoon that water was flooding into the vessel. It was last heard from around two hours later, when it contacted its operating company to say it was keeling at a 30-degree angle, Kyodo news reported earlier.
The crew said those on board were wearing life jackets, media said.
There were 24 passengers and two crew members on board. Two of the passengers were children.
- Japanese boat with 26 on board goes missing
- Nerves fray, frustration grows in Shanghai's lockdown purgatory
- Australia imposes sanctions on Putin's daughters
- Xi pushes back on sanctions
- China security deal in the Pacific could ripple through the world
- Black boxes of crashed jet were 'severely damaged': China
- Star Ferry, ‘Emblem of Hong Kong,’ may sail into history
- Tourist-starved regions struggle amid China's travel chill
- Japan coast guard searching for missing sightseeing boat with 26 on board
- Nerves fray, frustration grows in Shanghai's lockdown purgatory
- Australia targets Putin's daughters, Russian senators in fresh sanctions
- N Korea could ‘go small’ with tactical nukes if it resumes testing
- China's Xi pushes back on sanctions, de-coupling
- Why a Chinese security deal in the Pacific could ripple through the world
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Why Elon Musk is a problem for Trump's Truth Social
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Long queues as Bangladesh opens sale of advance train tickets ahead of Eid
- Nine years into Rana Plaza collapse, court has only finished hearing plaintiff’s statement
- BNP leader Mokbul remanded for 3 days over New Market clashes
- Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine
- Drive to vaccinate the world against COVID is losing steam
- Russia renews assault on Mariupol, intensifies Luhansk bombardment, Ukraine says