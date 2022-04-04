Two hikers killed in landslide in Australia's Blue Mountains

The landslide on the Wenthworth Falls hiking track follows weeks of wet weather in Sydney. The Blue Mountains get 4 million tourists a year, the most of any national park in Australia.

A man and a boy were killed in the landslip and paramedics were preparing to winch out a woman and another child who were injured, Detective Superintendent John Nelson, from the Blue Mountains area command, told reporters.

"It's quite a tragic scene. We do have a girl who is walking out at the moment and is clearly extremely distressed," he said, adding that the area of the family bushwalking track down a valley was extremely dangerous and unstable.

The injured hikers had suffered head and abdominal injuries, paramedics said.

The nationalities of the hikers were not known.