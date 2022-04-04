Two hikers killed in landslide in Australia's Blue Mountains
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2022 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 03:12 PM BdST
Two hikers, one of them a child, were killed on Monday and two people were critically injured in a landslide on a hiking trail in the Blue Mountains national park west of the Australian city of Sydney, police said.
The landslide on the Wenthworth Falls hiking track follows weeks of wet weather in Sydney. The Blue Mountains get 4 million tourists a year, the most of any national park in Australia.
A man and a boy were killed in the landslip and paramedics were preparing to winch out a woman and another child who were injured, Detective Superintendent John Nelson, from the Blue Mountains area command, told reporters.
"It's quite a tragic scene. We do have a girl who is walking out at the moment and is clearly extremely distressed," he said, adding that the area of the family bushwalking track down a valley was extremely dangerous and unstable.
The injured hikers had suffered head and abdominal injuries, paramedics said.
The nationalities of the hikers were not known.
- Two hikers die in Australia landslide
- HK leader Carrie Lam will not seek a second term
- Child separations feed anger in Shanghai
- N Korea condemns S Korea's military remarks
- HK leader says city's brain drain 'unarguable'
- Shanghai expands lockdown as COVID cases surge
- Successfully launched solid -fuel space rocket: S Korea
- Relentless rains submerge Australian towns
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term
- ‘Totally inhumane’: child separations feed anger in a locked-down Shanghai
- N Korea condemns S Korea's remarks on military ability, warns of destructive action
- North Korea is linked to a cyberattack disguised as a COVID vaccine registration site
- Hong Kong leader says city's brain drain 'unarguable'
- Shanghai expands COVID lockdown as new daily caseload surges by a third
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices for third month
- In Ukraine’s Bucha, Russian forces faced a ‘harsh awakening’