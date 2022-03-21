Home > World > Asia Pacific

China says it will offer 10m yuan more of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Mar 2022 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 03:40 PM BdST

The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday.

Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges of aid to Ukraine including one of 5 million yuan from earlier this month.

