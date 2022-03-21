China says it will offer 10m yuan more of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2022 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 03:40 PM BdST
The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday.
Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges of aid to Ukraine including one of 5 million yuan from earlier this month.
More stories
- Thousands of households without power in Japan
- Earthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast
- N Korean missile launch fails
- On Pacific Islands COVID-19 once spared, an outbreak accentuates inequality
- Australians return to 'uninhabitable' homes as floods recede
- Tough times ahead for S Korea’s new president-elect
- Yoon's presidential win marks tectonic shift in S Korea politics
- Hong Kong’s COVID crackdown stirs panic
Recent Stories
- Japan PM Kishida announces $42bn investment in India
- Defying China’s censors to urge Beijing to denounce Russia’s war
- Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
- Earthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, cuts power in Tokyo
- Suspected N Korea missile fails after launch over Pyongyang
- China’s COVID lockdowns set to further disrupt supply chains
Opinion
Most Read
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report
- As Dhaka calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, US says 'it's complicated'
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
- US wants deeper ties with Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- ‘RAB was likened to FBI,’ Momen tells Nuland, calling for withdrawal of US sanctions
- Bangladesh records 62 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in about 2 years