Sydney faces more rain as death toll from Australian floods rises
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Mar 2022 09:24 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 09:24 AM BdST
Sydney, Australia's most populous city, braced for more rain on Sunday after being drenched by heavy downpours over the past week, as the death toll from flooding across the eastern part of the country reached 17.
A wild weather system that dumped more than a year's worth of rainfall over a week in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales (NSW) brought widespread destruction, leaving thousands of people in the states displaced and sweeping away property, livestock and roads.
Seventeen people have been killed since the deluge began, including a Queensland woman, whose body was found on Saturday, according to police.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) of NSW said a new weather system could bring another round of heavy rains, raising the risks of flooding.
"The focus of the heaviest rainfall, and rivers at greatest risk, are those extending from greater Sydney to the Hunter and Manning Rivers, where moderate to major flooding is possible,” the BoM's flood watch said in a statement.
In Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, and surrounding areas the clean-up continued over the weekend after days of torrential rains that flooded several thousand properties.
- Rain pounds Sydney as death toll from Australian floods rises
- Slowing growth headlines China legislative session
- Quad leaders agree not to allow Ukraine experience in Indo-Pacific-Japan, Australia
- China denies coordination with Russia on Ukraine attack
- China urges calm after Putin's nuclear threat
- 'Weather bomb' submerges Australian towns
- N Korea resumes missile tests
- Flash floods kill 7 in Australia
- Sydney faces more rain as death toll from Australian floods rises
- China’s slowing economy tops agenda at legislative session
- Quad leaders agree Ukraine experience should not be allowed in Indo-Pacific-Japan, Australia
- China calls reports on Chinese-Russian coordination on Ukraine 'fake news'
- How ‘multiculturalism’ became a bad word in South Korea
- China urges calm after Putin puts nuclear deterrent on high alert
Most Read
- Taka, an emblem of Bangladesh's sovereignty, turns 50
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Singapore seeks to balance workforce with new visa rules for foreigners
- Muhith hospitalised again with weakness, inability to eat
- Body of 7-year-old found with throat slit in Chattogram
- Shop sealed in Dhaka's Jatrabari for overpricing soybean oil, owner fined
- Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine to allow evacuations but continues broad offensive
- 'We want peace': Momen explains why Bangladesh abstained from UNGA vote denouncing Russia
- 10 Bangladeshis trapped in two Ukrainian cities