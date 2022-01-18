Briton killed in Tonga tsunami as she tried to rescue dogs
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2022 09:44 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2022 09:44 AM BdST
A British woman was killed as she tried to rescue the dogs she looked after in Tonga after a massive underwater volcanic eruption, her brother said on Monday.
Angela Glover, 50, had been living in the South Pacific archipelago with her husband James since the couple married and set up the Tonga Animal Welfare Society to provide shelter and rehabilitation to stray dogs before rehoming them.
"I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs," her brother Nick Eleini said.
"She loved people and she loved animals and this went right back to her childhood," he said. "And the strange thing was was the uglier the dog, the more she loved it."
New Zealand state broadcaster TVNZ earlier reported she was missing after being swept away by a wave while her husband managed to hold onto a tree.
Eleini confirmed her body had been found, saying the family were shattered by the news.
"Angela was the heart of our family. She was the emotional heart of our family. And, you know, that heart is now gone," he said.
Australian officials said initial reports suggested no mass casualties from Saturday's eruption and tsunami, but Australian police had visited beaches and reported significant damage.
- Drinking water, ash big concern for Tonga after tsunami
- China's birth rate drops to record low
- N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport: S Korea
- Australia, New Zealand step up to aid tsunami-hit Tonga
- N Korea train makes first China crossing since border lockdown
- Concerns mount for Tonga after tsunami
- Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
- N Korea tests latest railway-borne missile
- N Korea tested tactical guided missiles in fresh sign of evolving arsenal
- Damage in tsunami-hit Tonga hampering relief efforts
- Briton killed in Tonga tsunami as she tried to rescue dogs
- China’s births hit historic low, a political problem for Beijing
- Drinking water, ash major concerns for Tonga after tsunami
- China's birth rate drops to record low in 2021
Most Read
- Bangladesh to stringently enforce health rules to control COVID amid omicron surge
- Bangladesh COVID cases surge by 6,676 in a day, another 10 die
- 69% of new COVID-19 cases are of the omicron variant in Dhaka: Health Minister Maleque
- Ivy visits Taimur with flowers, sweets after winning third term
- Taimur urges all not to contest any election under the Awami League government
- Who is king of Florida? Tensions rise between Trump and a former acolyte
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Bangladesh approves draft of law to list wartime collaborators of Pakistan